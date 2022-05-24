emocha Health Announces Appointment of New Executives

Digital Health Veterans Join to Drive Corporate Growth

BALTIMORE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, emocha Health , the leading digital medication adherence company, announced the appointment of four new executives positioned to drive corporate growth. Thomas McMahon, JD, has been named Chief Operating Officer; Jordan Hadas, MBA, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer; Amy Cummings, MBA, MSN, RN, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development & Client Success; and Steven Cutbirth, MBA, MSHCT has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

These promotions and hires follow numerous significant milestones, including emocha's $6.2M Series A raise last year; recognition by the 2021 CB Insights "Digital Health 150 Ranking;" and CEO Sebastian Seiguer, JD, MBA, being named one of Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 Consumer HealthTech Executives of 2021.

"We have succeeded in adding incredible new talent to our leadership team while continuing to grow future leaders organically" said CEO Seiguer. "Each of our executives has an entrepreneurial spirit and a passionate dedication to helping patients take their medication properly through our video-first engagement platform. We are now positioned to be the company that finally solves the medication adherence challenge."

As COO, McMahon will oversee company operational performance and outcomes. McMahon spent the first portion of his career as a corporate/private equity lawyer at Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C. He then spent 20+ years in senior management roles for fast-paced growth platform companies in digital video and new media advertising. McMahon is focused on accelerating growth and scaling emocha's platform.

Chief Product Officer Hadas is tasked with expanding emocha's vision and strategy for the product management organization. He leads product innovation, engineering, data, and analytics to build processes and drive a scalable product portfolio. Hadas is a data-driven product leader with broad knowledge of all aspects of the software development lifecycle. He has a 15-year track record of startup successes, including multiple exits and acquisitions in healthcare technology.

Cummings, SVP of Business Development & Client Success, will oversee sales and partnership opportunities to drive revenue while also managing the sales and client success teams. Cummings has spent her entire career in healthcare. After earning an MSN and working in pediatric nursing, Cummings moved into the business of healthcare, where she worked on business development, strategic partnerships, and client development/sales for more than 25 years.

VP of Marketing & Communications Cutbirth is responsible for driving growth among strategic segments and expanding awareness. Having spent his entire career in health care, Cutbirth most recently served as Head of Marketing at Point Health and worked with Real Chemistry (formerly W2O Group) to support marketing and communications within Fortune 100 healthcare companies. Cutbirth was also part of the inaugural class of the Master of Science in Healthcare Transformation from the Value Institute for Health and Care at The University of Texas at Austin.

About emocha Health



emocha is a 360° model of care that helps patients take their medications properly through personalized video coaching. Patients use a smartphone application to report side effects, communicate with providers, and record themselves taking medication. Providers or emocha's clinician-led Adherence Solutions team use a secure web portal to assess adherence and engage with patients. The platform is used by health plans, public health departments, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations across the globe to improve medication adherence for patients with diabetes, tuberculosis, opioid use disorder, asthma, COPD, hepatitis C, and other conditions. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

