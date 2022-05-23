Spell a Word, Get a Free Snack!

Hillshire Farm SNACKED! brand tests spelling skills with first-ever "pay with words" vending machine in honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have what it takes to win a spelling bee? As Americans get ready to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee, official sponsor Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! brand is helping people test their own spelling skills with the first ever "pay with words" vending machine–where correctly spelled words earn players a Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! snack pack.

The Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! brand “pay with words” vending machine will debut on May 25 in New York City and will then appear at the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Maryland from May 30 – 31. (PRNewswire)

The "pay with words" vending machine selects words of varying difficulty to test users–just like Spelling Bee contestants–and accepts correctly spelled words as currency for a tasty snack. All spellers need to do is listen as the machine announces a word, and then simply spell the word they hear using the touch screen keypad. The vending machine will dispense a free Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack pack, comprised of a meat, cheese and sweet treat, for every word spelled correctly.

The one-of-a-kind vending machine will debut ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals on May 25 in New York City and will then appear at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

"It takes a lot of brain power to win a National Spelling Bee, and Hillshire Farm SNACKED! offers a versatile, on the-the-go snack to help fuel kids through challenges and achieve their dreams–both big and small!" said Amy Margolin, Brand Manager, Hillshire Farm SNACKED! "As an official sponsor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, we're thrilled to support the contestants throughout the competition. We hope people enjoy the 'pay with words' vending machine and celebrate their inner spelling champion with the perfect snack."

The Hillshire Farm SNACKED! "pay with words" vending machine will appear in two locations for a limited time:

New York City , NY:

National Harbor, MD:

Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack packs are a delicious way for parents to help satisfy their kids snack cravings anytime. Perfect to throw into a lunch bag or to eat after school, parents will love Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack packs as their kids go-to snack because they deliver up to 10 grams of protein per serving and are available in four kid-appealing flavor varieties. To find Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack packs near you, visit the refrigerated aisle of retailers nationwide and the product information page.

For additional information visit www.hillshirefarm.com and follow @hillshirefarm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Link Sausage, Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies cocktail links and kids poppable snack pack Hillshire Farm Snacked! Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

