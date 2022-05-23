Consortio Funds Trust Brings Together Industry Leaders to Provide Turnkey Solution

Industry leaders join to deliver ETF issuers a singular destination for services and solutions

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consortio Funds Trust (CFT) today announced its full suite of leading service providers from across the ETF industry. The consortium has joined together to help create and grow ETFs, providing an integrated, cost-effective, and turnkey solution to support ETF sponsors in planning, launching, operating, and growing their exchange-traded products. The Trust is designed to be a collaborative framework which issuers can leverage to help build, expand, and maintain their ETF businesses.

Firms that have engaged in a strategic relationship with CFT by integrating their services include:

FLX Networks

Foreside

Paralel Technologies

State Street

Vedder Price

Vident Investment Advisory

"We are excited to have these top caliber strategic providers as part of the Consortio platform, and leverage the extended distribution, capital markets, and other ETF industry relationships they bring to offer ETF issuers a truly comprehensive and innovative solution for their ETF initiatives," said Bradley Swenson, President of Consortio Funds Trust.

The firms are available to support ETF issuers with everything from administration to sales and marketing to legal and compliance, while also delivering access to established relationships with intermediaries, exchanges, capital markets, and index providers.

The CFT solution brings together industry innovators to deliver an independent and strategic collaboration to support asset managers' ETF initiatives. Through one end-to-end relationship, asset managers can leverage extensive domain expertise to effectively launch, grow, and scale their ETFs through a variety of shared resources, services, and cutting-edge technologies.

