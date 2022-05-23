A (Chickpea) Penne for Your Thoughts? Barilla® Expands One-Ingredient Legume Pasta Line with New Chickpea Penne

The popular pasta cut, known worldwide for its angled edges and sauce-retaining surface, is now made entirely from chickpeas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, announced a new pasta shape is hitting shelves nationwide: Chickpea Penne. Made with just one ingredient – chickpeas – Barilla Chickpea Penne offers a protein-powered option on the classic pasta shape that is free from any fillers or additives and no gums added.

This short, cylinder-shaped cut with angled edges is beloved around the world for its versatility that complements a wide range of flavorful dishes. The new Chickpea Penne contains 19 grams of plant protein per 3.5 oz serving and is certified gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO Project Verified.

The better for you pasta category is compiled of pasta that is derived from whole grains, whole wheat, semolina flour or veggies, as well as choices that are gluten-free and low carb. With consumers searching for alternative proteins and limiting refined foods to ensure their well-being, Legume pasta, made from dried legumes that are milled and sieved into flour, is currently the fastest growing segment in this category today (23% of segment dollars)1.

Barilla is applying its 145 years of pasta-making expertise through its line of chickpea and red lentil pastas, made with only one ingredient – chickpeas or red lentils – to bring a variety of options to pasta lovers everywhere seeking more protein and plant-based formats.

"As a leader in pasta, we understand just how much penne is adored around the globe so we're excited to give all pasta aficionados the opportunity to enjoy penne in a variety of ways," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "We look forward to seeing what recipes our fans create using our delicious Chickpea Penne."

The large diameter and ridges of Penne make it ideal for retaining sauces, such as arrabbiata or lemon garlic ginger on the entire surface, inside and out. Executive Chef of Barilla America, Lorenzo Boni, offers the following cooking tips for a delicious pasta meal:

Measure, Boil, Stir: Always cook in hard boiling water with a ratio of 3 oz pasta per quart of water and start timing right when pasta hits the water. Stir straight away and then occasionally every 2-3 minutes.

Save Your Pasta Water: Pasta water can be used to thicken your sauce and enhance sauce cling due to the starch in the pasta water.

Use Olive Oil: When cooking, it can be beneficial to use two kinds of olive oil: a high-quality extra virgin olive oil for cooking and an aromatic option to drizzle on top for added flavor. Remember never to add oil to your water when boiling pasta.

Barilla's chickpea and red lentil pasta line is currently available in six different cuts: Chickpea Penne, Chickpea Spaghetti, Chickpea Rotini, Red Lentil Penne, Red Lentil Spaghetti and Red Lentil Rotini. While prices vary per retailer, all varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Find Barilla Chickpea Penne in select major retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Meijer, Hyvee, and Publix, as well as at Amazon.com. Retailer availability will expand throughout the summer. For a specific retailer near you, visit the product locator at www.Barilla.com .

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food.

"Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

To learn more: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup

