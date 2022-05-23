Asetek SimSports™ Products to be Available in GetSpeed RaceTaxi Shop, Pro-Car Race Team Sponsorship, and More

AALBORG, Denmark, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with GetSpeed, the motorsports performance center at the Nürburgring, announced an agreement whereby Asetek SimSports™ racing products will be available to try out in the GetSpeed RaceTaxi shop, located literally next to the race track. As part of the agreement and as an official sponsor of the GetSpeed Race Team, Asetek SimSports™ branding will be prominent on the factory-supported Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo GetSpeed racecar, a top contender in the 50th-anniversary edition of the 24-hr Nürburgring Race, and on race driver suits and mechanic helmets.

In addition, the GetSpeed fleet vehicles will include Asetek SimSports™ branding, as well as the GetSpeed RaceTaxi, which is a racecar driven by a professional racecar driver, giving customers hotlaps around the Nürburgring. This service is available to race fans almost 170 days a year and the RaceTaxi will feature a full Asetek SimSports™ customized wrap. Together Asetek and GetSpeed will enter the DNLS-SimRacing series for 2022/2023, with a digital Mercedes-AMG GT3.

"André and I share a passion for racing and a focus on innovation. I am thrilled to have this collaboration and to bring Asetek SimSports™ sim racing gear to our club and motorsports customers," said Adam Osieka, CEO of GetSpeed, and 20-time class winner at the VLN and 24-hr race. "I look forward to working with Asetek on GetSpeed's first full-season entry in the DNLS-SimRacing series."

Claimed to be the most demanding racetrack on earth, the GetSpeed Performance Center at the Nürburgring has brought twenty-plus years of motorsports experiences and countless victories on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife "North loop" track. Asetek SimSports™ and GetSpeed share a passion for innovation and performance with both companies developing new technologies in support of those interested in motorsports and racing.

"I am excited to have this cooperation with Adam and GetSpeed. The Ring is the most iconic race track in the world. Having a physical presence right at the track, where customers try and buy our products, is big as our sim racing products are designed to provide a real racecar feel. Starting with the 24-hr Nürburgring Race coming up on the 28th of May, attendees and racers can try out Asetek SimSports™ Invicta™ pedals in a sim rig in the GetSpeed RaceTaxi shop," said André Sloth Eriksen, founder and CEO of Asetek.

"It will be a thrill to see Asetek SimSports™ so visibly represented on the GetSpeed factory-supported car, fleet vehicles and RaceTaxi, and to collaborate with GetSpeed on an entry into DNLS SimRacing series for 2022/2023," continued Eriksen.

To learn more about GetSpeed and the performance center at the Nürburgring, visit Home En | GetSpeed (getspeed-racetaxi.de). To learn more about Asetek SimSports™, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.



About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1 (408) 644-5616

