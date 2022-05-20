Good Days Partners With Annexus Health to Streamline the Patient Assistance Enrollment Process for Patients With Retinal Disease

Good Days Partners With Annexus Health to Streamline the Patient Assistance Enrollment Process for Patients With Retinal Disease

Good Days patient assistance programs for Eylea (aflibercept), Lucentis (ranibizumab), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone) are now digitally integrated with AssistPoint®, simplifying the enrollment and management process for retina provider organizations

SEWICKLEY, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company behind the innovative workflow platform AssistPoint®, today announced a partnership with Good Days, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to lifting the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Good Days is the first foundation to partner with Annexus Health.

(PRNewsfoto/Annexus Health) (PRNewswire)

The first disease state to be integrated with AssistPoint® through this partnership is retinal disease; retina providers can now access and enroll eligible patients in Good Days patient assistance programs directly within AssistPoint®.

This integration will:

Improve overall program user experience

Reduce program communication delays

Streamline the application and enrollment process

Speed up award approval notification for appropriate patients based on eligibility

"Our integration with AssistPoint® will ensure that providers can quickly get important information on a variety of grants and resources that Good Days offers retinal patients," said Clorinda Walley, President of Good Days. "We're proud to collaborate with Annexus Health to help people access the care they deserve."

The partnership between Annexus Health and Good Days is part of the tech company's recent expansion into the retina space. Initially focused solely on oncology, Annexus Health is now revolutionizing the patient access journey across 13 disease segments, with more to come. The current segments include allergy, immunology, and immunosuppressants; bone and joint; cardiology; dermatology; gastroenterology; HIV, antiviral, and infectious disease; nephrology; neurology; oncology; pulmonology; retina and ophthalmology; rheumatology; and urology.

"In any disease state, removing financial and administrative barriers is key to allowing for the best patient care," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "That's why Annexus Health is committed to diminishing the patient assistance workload for provider organizations. Our partnership with Good Days will make an immediate and substantial positive impact on so many patients living with retinal disease."

About Annexus Health



Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

About Good Days



Good Days is a national non-profit charitable organization that lifts the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Visit www.mygooddays.org to learn about our programs and resources.

Media Contact:

Tim Koenig

VP of Marketing

tim@annexushealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Annexus Health