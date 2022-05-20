Everlaw Offers Half-Day Symposium on AI-Driven Ediscovery in Chicago, NYC and LA

Two CLE-Eligible Sessions Offered at In-Person Events from June 1 to 15; Designed to Deliver Tips and Insights for Ediscovery Success in the New AI World

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced the kickoff of its Connect events, an engaging, in-person symposium for legal professionals hosted jointly with EDRM. The half-day events pack in networking opportunities, CLE-eligible panels, great food and cocktails, sneak peeks of the latest in industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for ediscovery, and a special deep dive on trends in technology assisted review (TAR) with AI and ediscovery expert Dr. Maura R. Grossman.

"Today's legal professions who understand and wield the power of machine learning and AI for ediscovery are already reaping a competitive advantage in their cases and careers," said Chuck Kellner, ediscovery pioneer and Everlaw strategy leader. "Fluency in emerging tech is now a must-have for client and professional success. Our Connect events are designed to deliver a quick leg up on the rapidly evolving world of AI discovery with tech demos, tools and advice from both peers and world-leading experts. Bring your growth mindset and curiosity, and you'll be richly rewarded."

The Connect events half-day sessions run from noon to 6:30 pm local times. They are held at:

Marriott Marquis Chicago ( June 1 )

Westin New York at Times Square, New York ( June 8 )

SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. ( June 15 )

Everlaw and EDRM designed this symposium for legal professionals who want to return to valuable in-person peer networking and educational opportunities, with great food, drink and company.

Everlaw will host CLE-eligible panels on:

"Lessons Learned on the Art of Efficiency" – featuring several Everlaw clients to discuss how to do more with less. They'll share lessons learned on the service models they are using in their law firms and their law departments, how they're deploying new technology, and how that affects their workflows. We will close with a sneak preview of some new legaltech that integrates supervised and unsupervised machine learning.

"Emerging Trends in Predictive Coding" – This CLE in plain English provides updated case law and teaches what you need to get comfortable using supervised learning technology to negotiate an ESI protocol, and to build in your defensibility. We'll also discuss how predictive coding complements unsupervised learning for a great one-two punch.

Special featured speakers included are:

A Fireside Chat , Everlaw's Chuck Kellner will sit down with Dr. Maura R. Grossman , an Am Law 20 litigator, professor of computer science, technology developer, and ediscovery special master in some of the largest and most contentious litigations in recent years. She'll provide practical advice about how to use AI to your advantage and how to think critically about these powerful tools.

"How to Successfully Communicate, Connect and Collect in our Hybrid World," a discussion led by the EDRM's Mary Mack .

Day 2: On June 2 in Chicago, June 9 in NYC and June 16 in LA, the Everlaw User Education team welcomes current customers for an additional half-day of interactive training experience. The experience will focus on how users can save time and money by providing guidance on how to incorporate AI into their review process and how to be more efficient throughout the life of a case on Everlaw. Users will have the chance to work together to share insight into how they have tackled common problems and will receive guidance from the experts from Everlaw's User Education team on how to deliver the best results using the Everlaw platform.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, H.I.G. Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com .

