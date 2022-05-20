CELEBRATE SUMMER WITH MAJOR MEMORIAL DAY SAVINGS ON LG HOME APPLIANCES

Deals Include LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice, Allergy-Friendly Washers with Advanced Sanitization, CordZero Vacuums, the LG Styler and More.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Memorial Day promotions are back with big savings on top rated home appliances. With deals on essentials for the entire home, including the kitchen and laundry room – LG Electronics USA is offering savings up to $400* off select refrigerators and over $400* on select laundry models – through June 4 at participating retailers nationwide and LG.com.1

Celebrate summer with savings on LG home appliances. (PRNewswire)

Keep Food Fresher for Longer with Savings on LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice

LG InstaView refrigerators (LFXS26596D) with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for entertaining in style this summer. Enjoy 26 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert™ Drawer – now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs – and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's iconic Craft Ice for $3,110 (a savings of up to $400*).

LG is also offering a kitchen promotion on cooking appliances with savings over $200* on models like the 6.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Dual Fuel Slide-In Range (model LSDL6336F) and enjoy features like InstaView®, ProBake® Convection and Air Fry.

Save Energy and Money on America's Top Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers with deals on top-load and front-load models that offer advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually common allergens.

2 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1,221 (over $800* in combined savings). Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean with steam power, even for big loads in under 30 minutes.Score theand matching electric dryer each for $1,221 (overin combined savings).

™ ( WKEX200HBA ), featuring a full-sized and featured-packed dryer above a washer with TurboSteam in a sleek single unit design for $2,221 (savings of almost $500* ). Revolutionize your laundry room with LG's vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower), featuring a full-sized and featured-packed dryer above a washer with TurboSteam in a sleek single unit design for(savings of almost).

LG Styler® – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam to provide a chemical free clean and exclusive moving hangers to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals. Save nearly $200 on– a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam to provide a chemical free clean and exclusive moving hangers to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Clean more and empty less with the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum for as low as $549 (a savings of $150*). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction and longer usage with two quick-release rechargeable batteries that offer an uninterrupted performance, while the Kompressor™ technology compresses dirt and debris to more than double3 the bin capacity.

Enjoy Summer Comfort with LG Air Care

Create the ultimate home oasis with the LG PuriCare™ 360 Single Air Purifier. The unique purification method offers a multi-filter system that captures six different types of particles to deliver 360 degrees of purer, cleaner air for only $629 (a savings of $70*). On the go? Bring clean air and peace of mind with you on your summer travels with the LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier for only $149.99 (a savings of $50*). The LG portable air purifier is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for preventing allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases—and is Intertek certified to remove 99% of 0.3-micron ultra-fine dust and particles which can cause disease, within your personal space.

To shop all of LG's 2022 Memorial Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

*All savings are off of MSRP

1Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.

2Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

3 Vs. previous models.

