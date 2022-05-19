Wealth Management Solutions Welcomes Melissa Bergeron

Recent hire highlights a new era of growth for Wealth Management Solutions LLC, a registered investment advisory firm committed to reimagining how financial advice and services are designed and delivered.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management Solutions LLC announced that Melissa Bergeron has joined the firm as Client Service Manager effective immediately.

Melissa brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. During her career, she has worked in sales and management. In her new role, she will be leading the operations division at Wealth Management Solutions.

"We believe that Melissa is a great addition to our team. She has the innate ability to understand clients' financial needs."

— Richard Riva, founder and partner at Wealth Management Solutions

Melissa joins partners Richard Riva and Martin Lombrano during a time of growth and expansion at the firm.

About: Wealth Management Solutions LLC has been a trusted financial services firm in the Newport Beach area since 2003. For more information, contact (949) 475-9700 or info@wms-llc.com .

