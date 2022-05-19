Royal Purple to Exhibit at 2022 Power Gen International

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® is set to exhibit at 2022 Power Gen International in Dallas, Texas, on May 23 – 25. Royal Purple will showcase a variety of high-performance industrial lubricants at Booth 6048 in Hall F.

High-Performance Synthetic Industrial Lubricants

Royal Purple formulates the most advanced lubricants available on the market today. Reliable operation of rotating equipment critically depends upon the quality of the lubricant used. Lubricant performance directly and significantly affects how long, how reliable, how efficient and at what cost your equipment will operate.

Royal Purple® industrial lubricants offer proven performance that lowers your total cost of ownership. No other line of synthetic lubricants offers the same kind of energy savings, maintenance savings and improved productivity as Royal Purple.

To learn more about Royal Purple® high performance industrial lubricants, featured at 2022 Power Gen International, and other Royal Purple products, visit https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/powergen2022/.

