Nium Expands Real-Time Payments to Malaysia and Announces Broader Local License Capabilities

Nium processes over 75% of transactions globally in real-time to a market-leading 100 countries

Expanded license in Malaysia allows Nium to onboard licensed financial institutions and other Payment Service Providers (PSPs) for payouts, while offering higher outbound transaction limits

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the global platform for modern money movement, today announced the availability of real-time payments into Malaysia, further strengthening the company's real-time payments capabilities across the globe. With the addition of Malaysia, Nium now processes over 75% of transactions globally in real-time, and increases its total real-time payment markets to a market-leading 100 countries.

(PRNewsfoto/Nium) (PRNewswire)

According to GlobalData , Malaysia recorded 1.1 billion real-time payment transactions in 2021, accounting for an estimated $US434 million cost savings for businesses and consumers. The report also forecasts real-time transactions in Malaysia to grow to 3.6 billion in 2026.

"More countries are turning to Nium to bring their legacy systems into the modern age," said Pratik Gandhi, COO and co-founder at Nium. "We enable money to move around the world - instantly, easily, and securely - while helping businesses position themselves for more opportunities in the digital future."

With real-time payments in Malaysia and other emerging markets around the world expected to surge in the coming years, Nium is uniquely positioned to help global businesses drive faster payments, better manage liquidity, satisfy their customers, and ultimately grow their business faster across the globe.

Nium Secures Broader License Capabilities in Malaysia

Nium has also announced it has secured an expanded license in Malaysia. Nium is now able to onboard licensed corporations of all sizes to its platform - including Financial Institutions and PSPs - with higher outbound limits, up to MYR6,000,000 per day, and the ability to control end user pricing. The "International Remittance Hub" (IRH) license is issued by the central bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and it provides Nium with in-market capabilities including Pay Out in more than 190 countries, with over 100 in real-time, as well as technology and compliance cost savings for businesses, and settlement in local currency (MYR).

About Nium

Nium is the global platform for modern money movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 27 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium's license portfolio covers 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com or connect with a specialist here .

Media Contacts:

Tim Black

Nium

tim.black@nium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nium