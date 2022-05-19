Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Commences 5,000 Meter Drill Program at Golden Hill

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to announce that the maiden 5,000-meter diamond drill program has commenced at the Golden Hill Property, located in Bolivia.

The Company will initially focus on drilling the numerous veins within the high-grade La Escarcha Gold Mine. Veins are up to 5 meters wide and contain significant visible gold. Golden Hill's staff have reported that gold grades increase downwards from surface to the 60 m level which was under limited development. Most gold appears to be free hosted in fractures within quartz and pyrite.

Craig Hairfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Company states, "I am pleased to inform our investors that I recently arrived at the Golden Hill Property. Over the last couple of months, our team has worked tirelessly to prepare the site for ongoing drilling activities and to accurately map the numerous veins in La Escarcha. We eagerly await assay results from this maiden diamond drill program."

Figure 1: Diamond Drill Rig on La Escarcha Gold Mine (CNW Group/Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: Aerial View of Golden Hill Exploration Target Areas (CNW Group/Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph. D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in each of the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (collectively, the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are located in Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

