A Revolution on the Frontlines of Deliberate Surgical Training in Orthopedics

SurgiSTUD now includes orthopedic models in their vast catalog of superior surgical training STUDs.

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovators in surgical training and education, SurgiSTUD (STUD is an acronym for Surgical Training Utility Device), announced it's launching a new orthopedic subdivision in their STUD catalog. These STUDs are surgical training models with superior biomechanical fidelity, customizability, and cost-savings over existing cadaveric and synthetic training options.

The addition of the orthopedic models to their catalog, including knee, hip, shoulder, and foot models, provides a needed, alternate solution to expensive cadavers that are currently used in the training of orthopedic surgeons.

What this means:

Customers have a consistent and repeatable training platform that can be delivered across the globe.

Customers can increase the number of training sessions while reducing the overall economic spend.

Customers no longer have to delay training or medical education due to cadaver shortages.

Customers can order customized models that can improve medical training by mimicking specified pathology and deformities they are training for.

Training can be conducted in places beyond a lab as all models are synthetic.

"We are happy to expand our catalog of STUDs to include orthopedics. We understand the need for cost-effective and consistent training models and made it our mission to find a solution that can provide medical professionals and R&D teams a safer and more affordable approach to medical education while maintaining the same educational experience as traditional cadavers." - John Brambert, Executive Vice President SurgiSTUD

As the medical industry experiences delays, cancellations, and rising costs due to cadaver shortages, SurgiSTUD is continuing to step up to provide surgical training and utility devices that provide a superior platform that will now cover orthopedics along with their spine devices.

For more information on SurgiSTUD and their solutions visit www.surgistud.com.

About SurgiSTUD

SurgiSTUD offers an alternative to cadavers for surgical training. They manufacture 3D printed surgical training and utility device models with high biomechanically fidelity that offers real life haptic feel AND significant cost savings over cadaveric options. Their models are completely customizable, as they can utilize patient-specific CT scans to replicate anatomy/pathology or existing deformities.

Their models provide deliberate, simulated training, and their bones have been biomechanically tested to have the same fidelity and haptic feel of real bones. The models also eliminate many cultural concerns in regard to cadaver utilization, and are available worldwide.

