Jackpocket Releases Q1 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

Jackpocket lottery app hits $30M in prize payouts this quarter alone, topping $130M in total winnings

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q1 2022 report about the state of digital lottery play. Digital lottery play has increased since last quarter and within the last year in the 11 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Texas, where Jackpocket is active.

"Only three months into 2022, we've already seen incredible growth in the digital lottery space since last quarter and most drastically since last year. The Jackpocket app's Mega Millions & Powerball market share increased in all states where Jackpocket is active and our players hit $30M in prize payouts this quarter, a 53.4% increase in total winnings yea over year," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "It's clear people are opting for digital solutions in all areas of their lives, and Jackpocket is ecstatic to meet existing lottery players where they are and introduce new players to the platform."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q1 2022. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q1 2022.

Number and Game Trends

Across the states where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q1 2021

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 3, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q1 2022

For special Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2-Q4 2021

21 and 15 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q1 2022

Specific data findings: 21 - drawn 11 times 15 - drawn 10 times 38 - drawn 9 times 2, 3, 11, 22, 39, 48, 61 - each drawn 8 times

24 - drawn 7 times



17 - drawn 6 times



13 and 16 - each drawn 5 times



6 - drawn 4 times



3, 10, 11, 18 19 - each drawn 3 times

42.3% used Quick Pick



57.7% used Pick Your Own

31.6% used Quick Pick



68.4% used Pick Your Own

Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?

Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners (which have stayed consistent between Q3 2021, Q4 2021, and Q1 2022)

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for lottery winners

Top 10 luckiest zip codes 11220 (winning $7,042,596 total) 11236 (winning $155,823 total) 11234 (winning $134,092 total) 11212 (winning $127,918 total)

77066 (winning $1,020,407 total)

08822 (winning $1,005,936 total)

08322 (winning $822,870 total)

11542 (winning $510,390 total)

71742 (winning $220,155 total)

08081 (winning $122,519 total)

Digital Lottery Demographics

Gender Q1 2022: 42.5% of total Q4 2021: 41.1% of total Q1 2021: 42.9% of total

Q1 2022: 57.5% of total



Q4 2021: 58.9% of total



Q1 2021: 57.1% of total

Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q1

Amount spent each month

Top Three Winning Lottery Tickets by State

State-Specific Trends

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 111.9%

New Jersey is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ digital lottery growth at 11.9%

Specific data findings: New York Texas New Jersey



As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.*, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 11 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.

For more information on digital lottery play in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

*According to data from AppFollow

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

