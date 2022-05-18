HUB Signs Agreement with Teamsystem S.p.A, (Italy) to provide HUB's DDoS Attack Cyber Simulation Platform

Tel Aviv, Israel , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Security (TASE: HUB) today announced that Italian software solutions provider Teamsystem S.p.A. has signed an agreement with HUB to launch D.Storm, HUB's DDoS Attack Simulation Platform for the development and testing its DDoS remediation strategy.

DDoS Attack means "Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS)" and it is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

Successful DDoS attacks have a direct and significant monetary impact on the target company operations and financial performance. DDoS attacks have become a preferred method of attack registering a 26% increase in volume in 2021 alone.

Teamsystem is a 2,500 employees accounting, payroll, and tax management software company, serving a wide range of Italian industries. Using HUB's D.Storm, the company can significantly reduce its exposure to cyber risks and take corrective measures to withstand possible DDoS attacks against their data silos. .

Many leading European financial institutions have already adopted HUB's D.Storm platform in response to an unprecedented volume of DDoS attacks, which have threatened organizations across the globe with costly disruptions of their operations. D.Storm automates a variety of DDoS attacks simulations in a controlled environment, allowing enterprises to identify vulnerabilities in their cyber infrastructure by using attack protocols that mimic real world methods used by cybercriminals. Learn more about D.Storm .

About Teamsystem S.p.A.

TeamSystem is a leading Italian tech company that provides digital business management solutions for companies and professionals (accountants, consultants, lawyers, building managers). In 2021, the Group recorded a turnover of €545 million. TeamSystem has a network of over 550 software partners and direct offices, serving over 1.7 million clients operating on proprietary digital platforms and on Cloud.

TeamSystem employs more than 2500 people, who are constantly engaged in research, to develop advanced and avant-garde solutions in accordance with the latest standards and law variations.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

