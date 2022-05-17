Shadowbox technology facilitated orders of Myriad Genetics germline diagnostic, increasing volume by more than 800%

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox , a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce the results of a case study with leading genetic testing company, Myriad Genetics, that not only eliminated cumbersome manual work, but also increased medically appropriate germline diagnostic test orders by more than 800%. Greg Stein, CEO of Shadowbox presented the results of the case study performed in conjunction with Myriad Genetics at the Executive War College conference on April 28, 2022, attended by 1,000+ executives from the diagnostic laboratory and supporting industry.

New case study shows Shadowbox technology facilitating increased Myriad Genetics germline test orders by 800%.

Co-presented with Sam Sgambati, National Director of Sales, Urology of Myriad Genetics the presentation showcased how Myriad Genetics implemented Shadowbox's cutting edge, healthcare integration and automation platform technology to advance their interoperability efforts and eliminate manual processes. "Shadowbox technology enabled Myriad to pursue our growth strategy more efficiently, resulting in a significant increase in volume with high customer satisfaction," said Sam.

"We are thrilled to partner with Myriad Genomics to enhance interoperability, automate genetic test orders, and ensure complete information for billing and claims," said Gregory A. Stein, Shadowbox CEO and co-founder. "With Shadowbox, Myriad increased germline test ordering through their physician offices by more than 800%. We have also expanded our product offering to meet the needs of Myriad and their customers, with new value-added functionality that improves ordering capabilities and provides critical referring physician information."

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented integration and automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit the company's website: www.shadowbox.com .

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com .

The Executive War College Conference is a conference put on by The Dark Intelligence Group, which is referred to as the "clinical laboratory industry's pre-eminent source for essential market intelligence and business news". The Executive War College is a nationally recognized event and is considered a "must attend" for all laboratory executives, managers, and IVD companies. For more information, visit the event's website: www.executivewarcollege.darkintelligencegroup.com/executive-war-college

