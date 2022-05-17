Quontic Bank Opens Metaverse Outpost

With its digital-first approach – Quontic is a pioneer in laying the foundation for banking in the Metaverse

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic Bank announced the opening of its outpost in Decentraland, the first banking experience in the Metaverse. Quontic began as a community bank over a decade ago and has evolved into a fully digital national bank with an innovative, customer-centric approach that has led the industry in offering some of the most groundbreaking experiences and products.

"Quontic was the first bank to offer Bitcoin rewards on checking accounts, the first to offer a wearable payment solution, and now, the first to open an outpost in the Metaverse," said Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic Bank. "Banking once required consumers to visit a location and rely on printed documents to manage their money with personal support from a teller, today we carry all of that power in our pockets on an app, but the experience is cold. In the not so distant future our customers will have the best of both worlds and this outpost is the first step towards that level of service."

Building a space in the Metaverse is a natural fit for the digital bank. The Metaverse location will allow Quontic to connect with customers, offer education, and eventually - as the virtual world evolves - offer banking services. All are invited to visit the location for the launch party on May 19 at noon EDT, in Decentraland, which can be accessed through a web browser (no virtual reality capabilities needed). The front of the structure is a greek-revival inspired building with a graffitied concrete base. This represents a traditional financial institution with a non-traditional foundation - one that is focused on leveraging technology to push banking forward. The back of the structure is not what you would expect, and figuring out how to get to the backyard space is part of the fun. Here you can socialize, find limited edition NFTs, and listen to a DJ playing music.

The Decentraland site will be officially open for visitors on May 19, 2022 at noon EDT. To learn more about the Quontic Bank Metaverse outpost, including how you can visit yourself, click here.

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach.

Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York.

