HubSpot Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc., the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that members of its executive team are scheduled to present at the conferences listed below. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day as the conferences.
Event:
JP Morgan Technology Conference
When:
Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Location:
Boston, Massachusetts
Presenters:
Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer
Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer
Event:
Jefferies Technology Conference
When:
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
San Francisco, California
Presenters:
Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer
Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations
Event:
Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
When:
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Location:
Boston, Massachusetts
Presenters:
Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer
Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer
Event:
Bank of America Technology Conference
When:
Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
San Francisco, California
Presenters:
Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer
Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 143,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
