GrubMarket Releases Standalone Mobile Ordering Apps for Food Wholesalers and Distributors

GrubMarket releases standalone mobile ordering apps, further extending its WholesaleWare software suite with a targeted, user-friendly, and branded eCommerce solution for wholesalers, brokers, and food-service distributors.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a prominent software technology enabler for the food supply chain industry, today announced the release of custom mobile ordering apps, further extending its eCommerce offerings for suppliers. The apps can function as standalone products or integrate with GrubMarket's innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software platform, which offers an end-to-end solution for food wholesalers and distributors to manage their entire business digitally. Integrations with other commercial software systems are also available.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

The new apps offer a convenient and user-friendly mobile solution for suppliers to streamline their businesses by centralizing and digitizing ordering and customer communications. Suppliers are able to deliver a superior customer experience with a custom-branded mobile app, available for download on both Apple's App Store (for iOS devices) and the Google Play store (for Android devices). With a fast and intuitive ordering interface, it is quick and easy for customers to discover new products, place orders from their mobile devices, and communicate with their salesperson via real-time messaging.

Suppliers can easily confirm orders, invite new customers, add new items, and access reports. Suppliers also have access to advanced features, including managing customer order guides and pricing, running promotions, selling by multiple units of measure, and configuring delivery days and charges.

"Our new standalone apps allow wholesalers and distributors to offer their customers a modern, branded mobile ordering experience that differentiates them from their competition. The ability to create and receive orders quickly and seamlessly 24/7/365 is a game-changer for this industry that still largely relies on traditional sales methods. Wholesalers and distributors can empower their customers with curated order guides and order history data, communicate with and support their customers in real-time, and announce limited-time promotions to drive order size. This holds incredible transformational impact for both the wholesale operation and its customers," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Officer of GrubMarket.

More information is available on the WholesaleWare website orders.wholesaleware.com. Suppliers' apps are available on both Apple's App Store (for iPhone/iPad) and the Google Play store (for Android devices).

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, Ontario and British Columbia (Canada), Argentina, Chile and Colombia (South America), India, South Africa and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of North America, South America, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket