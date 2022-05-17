FLOSUM HONORED AS STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Flosum earned a Silver Stevie Award in the Small-Budget Marketing Campaign of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie Award in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees.

One Stevie Awards judge commented, "Flosum is a leading player in the CI/CD space and has reported extremely strong earnings in 2021. Salesforce's massive footprint and market share make Flosum a natural choice for use within client organizations."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Flosum won awards for its innovation as a tech company and its effectiveness in marketing.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovation and achievements by such a well-established program," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Creating awareness has been a top priority for us, and earning an award for our performance success is icing on the cake. We will take this opportunity to celebrate our company's growth and congratulate all our fellow winners on their successes."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit http://www.flosum.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

