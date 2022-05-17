Everspring Invited to Host DEIB Workshop at Northwestern's Upcoming TEACHx Conference

Everspring's learning design team will conduct a workshop at Northwestern's TEACHx conference on applying diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) best practices in online learning classrooms and beyond.

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services to universities seeking to build market-leading and inclusive online programs, announced today that Dr. Kate Browne, director of Learning Design, Dr. Leah Howell, director of Learning Design, and Trish Lunt, QA manager and principal, will host a workshop for Northwestern's TEACHx Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The workshop explores diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) as critical aspects of the online learning experience.

The workshop, entitled "Design for All: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in Online Learning" begins at 10:45 a.m. CDT. Participants will explore foundational DEIB theory and the value of a shared vocabulary, examining why and how DEIB matters in their own lives as well as within the context of their role at the institution.

Everspring's learning design experts use easy-to-implement techniques and frameworks anchored in cognitive science and instructional theory. This expertise helps universities design programs that reflect the diversity of their students and engage learners across all populations, leading to stronger connections with the academic content and successful student outcomes.

"Sharing new ideas and engaging with different stakeholders is key to ensuring the programs and courses we design reflect the realities of today's learners," said Kathy Groth, senior vice president of Learning Design at Everspring. "We're proud to partner with Northwestern on this collaborative event and engage in this important discussion of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."

At the workshop, participants will identify best practices and strategies in online learning, including the utilization of an equity-centered design model, and discuss ways to apply them to daily work.

"Faculty understand the importance of accessibility for building inclusive classrooms both on-ground and online," said Dr. Kate Browne, director of Learning Design at Everspring. "We're looking forward to learning from faculty and sharing best practices for bringing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to classrooms regardless of modality.

To learn more about the Design for All: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in Online Learning workshop, visit https://www.teachx.northwestern.edu/program2022/

About TEACHx

TEACHx sparks innovation in teaching and learning by showcasing experiments and celebrating successes in a community-oriented environment. This annual event brings together instructors, students, learning designers, and technology specialists to make connections, begin collaborations, and learn from their peers.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

