Horizon Technology Finance Management Expands Operations and Investment Teams

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC ("Horizon"), a registered investment adviser that underwrites and manages secured loans made to companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and the manager and adviser for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), today announced that it has added six professionals across its operations, legal and investment teams.

"Over the last year, Horizon's expanded investment platform and origination activity has driven substantial growth, leading to over $650 million in AUM. To keep pace and continue to deliver a superior experience for our portfolio companies, we have also recently expanded our team across all functions," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We're excited to have these talented professionals aboard and look forward to their contributions to building Horizon's managed portfolios and creating attractive returns for investors."

The new additions to the Horizon team include:

Eric Tkacz – Vice President of Operations

Eric joins Horizon from Otis Worldwide Corporation. He is responsible for the development and implementation of strategic corporate initiatives to facilitate growth and ensure continued success. He is based in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut headquarters.

At Otis, Eric led the company's SEC reporting department, and directed the department's accounting and external financial reporting functions. He was also responsible for the stand-alone reporting related to the company's separation from United Technologies. Prior to Otis, Eric spent 15 years at KPMG, rising to the role of Managing Director and leading engagement teams auditing clients in the financial services industry. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Babson College, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Kailee W. Sullivan – Staff Attorney

Kailee joins Horizon from Prospera Law, LLP, and is responsible for all legal aspects of managing Horizon's portfolio of investments, as well as advising on general corporate legal matters. She based in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut headquarters.

At Prospera, Kailee was an associate attorney, advising clients on general corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital and private equity investments. Prior, Kailee was an associate attorney at Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C., and began her legal career at Robinson Donovan, P.C. She holds a B.A. in Politics from Bates College, and a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Brendan Burke – Investment Associate

Brendan joins Horizon from People's United Bank, and is responsible for underwriting and portfolio management of new and existing investments. He is based in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut headquarters.

At People's United, Brendan was a Portfolio Manager, analyzing credit quality of current and potential customers and providing guidance for the structuring and maintenance of borrower relationships. Prior to People's United, Brendan was a Credit Analyst at TD Bank and began his career as an Analyst in the private debt group at Barings Asset Management. He holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Gibson Cooper – Investment Associate

Gibson joins Horizon from First Republic Bank, and is responsible for supporting the origination team in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities. He is based in the firm's Pleasanton, California office.

At First Republic, Gibson was a Senior Credit Analyst in the bank's Private Equity and Venture Capital Services department, where he was responsible for all aspects of originating, underwriting, and executing debt facilities for fund managers across a variety of asset classes. Gibson holds B.A. in Finance from Santa Clara University.

Kelley D. Lynch – Senior Accountant

Kelley joins Horizon from First Fertility, and is responsible for accounting and financial reporting matters. She is based in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut headquarters.

At First Fertility, Kelley was a Senior Accountant responsible for all aspects of accounting for the company's five locations. Prior, Kelley held positions of increasing responsibility at local accounting firms in the Hartford, Connecticut region. She holds a B.S. in Accounting from Colorado Technical University and a B.S. in Education from Eastern Washington University.

Lena A. Rabbitt – Paralegal

Lena brings to Horizon over a decade of experience as a corporate paralegal, as well as time spent as an educator and as an independent land use and development professional. She is responsible for assisting the firm's legal department in closing and management of investments.

Prior to Horizon, Lena held corporate paralegal positions at ING US (now Voya Financial), Aetna Inc., and law firms Leboeuf, Lamb, Greene & Macrae, LLP (later Dewey & Leboeuf, LLP) and Hebb & Gitlin, P.C. (now Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP). She holds a B.S. in Justice and Law Administration from Western Connecticut State University and is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, Central Connecticut Paralegal Association, Inc., and National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc.

About Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC

Horizon Technology Finance Management is a registered investment adviser that underwrites and manages secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and is the external adviser for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN). The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolios' returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from the warrants received when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

