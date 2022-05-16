Axsome Therapeutics Supports the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) during Mental Health Awareness Month this May to raise awareness of and support for people living with depression and other mental health conditions. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization.

Recent figures indicate a high and growing prevalence of mental illness, with a significant percentage of those afflicted not receiving treatment:

1 in 5 U.S. adults and 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17 experience mental illness each year. 1

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. 2

Between 2020 and 2021, calls to the NAMI HelpLine (1-800-950-NAMI, or 6264) about depression and anxiety increased by 80%, calls about suicide increased by 185%, and calls about mental health crises increased by 251%. 3

Among adults with mental illness, only 46% received treatment in 2020, a number that is even lower among Black (37%), Hispanic/Latinx (35%), and Asian Americans (21%).1

NAMI's mental health education, advocacy, and support options for individuals and their families can be accessed at www.nami.org.

Tips and resources from the National Institute of Mental Health to help take care of your mental health are available at https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/caring-for-your-mental-health.

Resources and tools to help support those affected by depression are available at www.talkdepressettling.com.

"Axsome stands in solidarity with the millions of people affected by mental illness and is proud to participate in NAMI's 2022 'Together for Mental Health' campaign in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month," said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. "We look forward to continuing our work to bring national awareness and dialogue to mental health and address the pressing need for new and effective treatments to help those living with depression and other mental health conditions."

