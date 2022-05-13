UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on CO/Smoke Alarms

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms (CO/Smoke alarms) identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States. UL has not evaluated these CO/Smoke alarms to the appropriate Standards for Safety, and it is unknown if the CO/Smoke alarms comply with any safety requirements.

The CO/Smoke alarms identified below were not manufactured by and are not associated with Siterwell Electronics. The Siterwell Electronics, Model GS811-A, CO alarm marked "Siterwell Electronics" and bearing a UL Certification Mark is not covered by this notice.

Name of Product: Elvicto or vitowell CO/Smoke Alarm Model GS811-A

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product and obtain a properly UL Certified smoke alarm and CO (Carbon Monoxide) alarm.

Identification on the Product:

The vitowell CO/Smoke alarms bear the following marking:

Brand: vitowell

Model GS811-A

The Elvicto CO/Smoke alarms bear the following marking:

Brand: Elvicto

Model: GS811-A

Photographs:

Known to be distributed and sold by: Amazon.com, eBay.com, and online retailers worldwide.

