WORLD LEADER IN THERMOPLASTIC FILM, TAPE AND ADHESIVE MANUFACTURING ACQUIRES FRANCE-BASED COMPANY

SHIRLEY, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner to the world's leading technical, performance, luxury, and lifestyle brands and a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives for bonding announced today that it has acquired France-based manufacturing company, Protechnic.

Bemis and Protechnic have complementary products and technology as well as a strong alignment in their corporate values and culture. Protechnic's focus on global growth and innovation aligns with Bemis' business strategy of product portfolio and manufacturing footprint expansion. "This acquisition will allow Bemis to produce new and exciting products globally, specifically in the US, Europe and Asia where we have key manufacturing facilities," said Mike Johansen, President, Bemis Associates. Additionally, it will allow Bemis to introduce Protechnic products to the apparel, industrial and consumer electronics markets on an international scale.

Protechnic's CEO Emmanuel Roll said "By leveraging Bemis' global footprint and Protechnic's innovative products, we are confident we will accelerate the growth of the business around the world to better serve our customers in every region."

The decision to acquire Protechnic was not purely market driven. Bemis CEO Steve Howard explains that the quality of Protechnic's leadership, commitment to developing their people and their company values were key aspects that attracted Bemis to acquiring them because they align perfectly with the Bemis Way. "Our mission is to 'Improve Peoples Lives'. These have always been more than words to us. We believe in Protechnic's management team and that they hold these same values," said Howard.

Protechnic has a very aggressive sustainability program. They have developed bio-based adhesives and continue to improve internal operations to eliminate waste into landfills which is directly in line with Bemis' commitment to sustainability and environmental programs.

Protechnic will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bemis and will maintain their name, brand and leadership structure.

ABOUT BEMIS ASSOCIATES

At Bemis, our creativity and innovation in the world of bonding knows no limits. That's because we are fortunate to employ a team of highly skilled and talented people who have the ability to 'engineer imagination'. Collaborating with the world's greatest brands, we design, create, and construct cool stuff and we are constantly developing new ways to enhance the performance of their products while delivering sleek aesthetics and lightweight, durable applications. For more than 110 years, we have spanned the globe in search of inventive ideas that revolutionize the way we manufacture adhesives, coatings, tapes, and specialty film products for bonding solutions that meet our customers' needs. We promise to continually explore new ways to improve lives through lasting personal and technical bonds.

Headquartered in Shirley, MA with offices worldwide, including our Asia headquarters in Hong Kong, we cater to multiple industries including sportswear, outerwear, intimates, consumer electronics, handbags, automotive, graphics, and beyond. To learn more or find a location near you, visit bemisworldwide.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Vimeo.

ABOUT PROTECHNIC

Protechnic was founded in 1983 as an independent company that specializes in the manufacturing of thermo-adhesives and decorative film printing solution. They currently have operations in France and Shanghai with 144 employees. They also have joint ventures in India and Israel.

For more information on Bemis Associates Inc. please contact Greg Newell, VP, Commercial, 1-336-609-3778, gnewell@bemisworldwide.com

