Wedgewood Homes Launches Plant-A-Tree Program with TreeLC

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Homes , a leading real estate group that provides creative solutions with a focus on revitalizing communities throughout the United States by buying aged single-family homes in need of repair and returning the homes to the market, is pleased to introduce its newest sustainability initiative, TreeLC, a program to plant trees in the yards of Wedgewood's remodeled homes. TreeLC aims to bring more trees into dense urban areas where the lack of trees and shade can contribute to higher-than-average temperatures. Trees can help cool streets, lower temperatures inside the home, improve the air quality, and provide other climate benefits. This new program expands Wedgewood Homes' existing efforts to make a positive environmental impact in the communities in which it works and is part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability practices.

"Sustainability has been a core value of Wedgewood since it first launched in 1985, so we're thrilled to continue these efforts with this new program that will not only add value to the homes we build, but also enhance the communities in which we work," said Jamie Bender, Senior Vice President of Wedgewood Homes.

This initiative is yet another addition to Wedgewood Homes' ongoing environmental practices. Historically, Wedgewood's business model has taken a sustainable approach by renovating, restoring, and reimagining the existing structures of single-family homes in contrast to other approaches where homes are demolished to build new construction. Additionally, Wedgewood Homes' award-winning design is widely known for creating homes with xeriscape landscaping that is low maintenance and reduces water consumption. Furthermore, the company equips homes with cool roofs, energy-efficient appliances, and lighting fixtures that promote energy conservation and provide cost-saving benefits to future homeowners. And, Wedgewood employees have access to electric car chargers and solar carports at the company's headquarters in Redondo Beach, California.

Wedgewood Homes, an award-winning real estate group that operates in 22 states and more than 800 cities across the United States, believes in the value of 'home' and the importance of providing home ownership opportunities. Wedgewood Homes' acquisition, renovation, and resale model utilizes local expertise, community real estate professionals, and nearly four decades of experience to revitalize neighborhoods, one home at a time. Employing a sustainable and strategic design approach, Wedgewood Homes specializes in restoring homes and placing them back on the market, providing new homeownership opportunities for thousands. Wedgewood, the parent company of Wedgewood Homes, has been in business since 1985.

Visit Wedgewood at www.wedgewood-inc.com and Wedgewood Homes at www.wedgewoodhomes.com

