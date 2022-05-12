SME to Host First-Of-Its-Kind AM Industry Celebration as Part of RAPID + TCT 2022

Annual gathering of AM professionals celebrates SME's more than 30 years supporting the advancement of the AM industry alongside industry partners TCT, America Makes, AMUG and Women in 3D Printing, setting the tone for RAPID + TCT 2022

DETROIT, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event, is returning to Detroit May 17-19 with next-level speakers, panels and opportunities to celebrate the latest advancements in AM. Taking place on May 17, following the first day of RAPID + TCT, the AM Industry Celebration is open to all registered event attendees. SME Executive Director & CEO Bob Willig made the announcement.

RAPID + TCT logo (new) (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

"On the heels of President Biden's remarks last Friday supporting the adoption and investment in AM technologies, we're thrilled to see further collaborations that continue to drive additive manufacturing's implementation. We're equally excited to celebrate this and the host of achievements in AM that SME and our industry partners have each proudly supported over the last 30+ years," said Willig. "The AM Industry Celebration serves as the official kickoff reception for peers and colleagues attending RAPID + TCT to catch up and gear up for the event's many activities to experience. We're looking forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming new ones as we celebrate our industry together."

The AM Industry Celebration is a collaborative event between SME, TCT, America Makes, AMUG (Additive Manufacturing Users Group) and Women in 3D Printing. It serves as a moment of recognition and celebration of the 30+ years SME has helped support, launch and grow the development of AM technologies and a chance to celebrate the largest gathering of AM professionals, thought leaders and trailblazers in the industry.

The event takes place on May 17 at 5 p.m. in the Atrium, Level 100 at Huntington Place in Detroit and is accessible to all guests with a RAPID + TCT event badge. To learn more about RAPID + TCT and its AM Industry Celebration, please visit rapid3devent.com .

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies. For more information, visit rapid3devent.com, follow @RAPID_Event on Twitter or on LinkedIn .

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. A rich mix of live events and all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. The TCT Group ( thetctgroup.com ) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.com ) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SME