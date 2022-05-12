SCHAFER CONDON CARTER ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF PHOENIX-BASED BRANDING AND CONTENT AGENCY KITCHEN SINK STUDIOS

SCC continues to build capabilities and expand geographic reach with addition of digitally driven Southwestern U.S. creative agency

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) announced today a new deal to join forces with Phoenix, Arizona agency Kitchen Sink Studios (KSS). A two-decade mainstay of Phoenix's vibrant agency community, KSS will be relaunched as Kitchen Sink Creative to reflect the integration of SCC's strategic, creative and production capabilities across disciplines and client categories.

Schafer Condon Carter (PRNewswire)

KSS founders Nick Hower and Kory Kapfer will continue in their current roles and all staff will be retained. "We are stoked to be joining the SCC fold," said KSS Founder Nick Hower. "SCC has built a nationally recognized organization with best-in-class capabilities across brand disciplines. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to expanding our offerings to our clients."

A perennial award winner for their creative work, SCC was named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2018, 2020 and 2021, and recently took home an Emmy for their "Relentless" campaign for University of Chicago Medical Center.

"To join forces with this level of creative firepower and make it available to clients in The Valley is a game changer for us," said KSS Co-Founder Kory Kapfer. "Having more than 100 people in Chicago as well as the global reach of SCC's sister agency, TimeZoneOne, puts us in a class by ourselves in Phoenix." TimeZoneOne (TZO), acquired by SCC in 2020, has offices in Chicago, Christchurch, New Zealand and service affiliates in Europe, Asia and Canada.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nick, Kory and the rest of the incredibly talented KSS team," said SCC Founder & Executive Chairman Tim Condon. "We have been impressed by their energy, creative aesthetic, and the strategic thoughtfulness they bring to their client engagements. We're looking forward to working with them as we bring the best of KSS, SCC and TZO together to serve Arizona and the Western U.S; their unique capabilities will also be of great value to current SCC and TZO clients."

"Arizona is one of the top tourism destinations in the world," said SCC/TZO Chief Integration Officer Daniel Thomas. As one of the leading tourism and destination marketing agencies in the US, our team is looking forward to applying our strategic, creative, content and digital marketing expertise to help Arizona destination clients drive business." TZO has just been retained by the State of Illinois and Illinois Office of Tourism as PR and Travel Trade AOR, and serves a variety of additional tourism clients in the U.S. and New Zealand.

"This is the latest evolution in SCC's growth strategy," said SCC President Brian Hurley. "Our intent is to continue to find and add culturally compatible partners that build on our collective strengths and expand our geographic reach. The Phoenix area is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S., and rich with talent. We expect it will continue to grow into one of the country's top agency markets."

About Schafer Condon Carter :

SCC is an independent creative agency that serves a diverse roster of AOR clients including Kellogg's, Procter & Gamble, Solo Cup Company, USA Today, Chicago Cubs, Glanbia Nutrition and Chamberlain Industries as well as several financial, healthcare and B2B clients. TZO serves as PR and travel trade AOR for the State of Illinois Department of Tourism, Creative AOR for the State of Illinois Department of Health; Broken Shed Vodka and Qualmark in New Zealand. Founded in 1989, SCC employs over 140 professionals across its global network. For more information, visit www.SchaferCondonCarter.com.

About Kitchen Sink Studios, Inc. :

Since 1999, Kitchen Sink Studios has operated in Arizona as the quintessential non-traditional agency in the Valley. Deeply rooted in the soul and spirit of the Arts District in downtown Phoenix, KSS has operated as a valued strategic partner that delivers a powerful creative aesthetic across all media. KSS has been involved in successful projects in and around the Southwest region of the U.S., for clients such as Fox Restaurant Concepts, Four Peaks Brewery, Marriott, Camelot Homes and Arizona Department of Transportation. For more information, visit https://kitchensinkstudios.com.

Media Contact:

Marla Cichowski

marla@sccadv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schafer Condon Carter