Podimetrics Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Four New Strategic Growth Hires

Longtime Congresswoman and former President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance, Allyson Schwartz, also joins Podimetrics' Advisory Board

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podimetrics , creator of the FDA-cleared SmartMat™ and integrated clinical care services that can help save the limbs and lives of complex patients with diabetes, today announced four new leadership hires aimed at helping the company scale and support even more health plans and providers serving patients living with complex diabetes: Matthew Scalo as Chief Financial Officer, Kyle Bray as Chief Operating Officer, Kim Nguyen as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Elizabeth Hogan Hamacher as Vice President of Clinical Services and Support. Podimetrics also added a new member to their advisory board, Allyson Schwartz, a long-time Congresswoman and also the former President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance.

These key hires and advisory board appointment follow Podimetrics' recent announcement of their Series C . The company also experienced unprecedented growth in 2021, including doubling the patients under management with the Veterans Health Administration; doubling revenue for the third year in a row; and also doubling the size of the Podimetrics team. Dr. Jon Bloom, CEO and co-founder of Podimetrics, shared the following insights on the company's growth trajectory for the year ahead: "We are in high-growth mode, and these leadership hires and the appointment of Allyson Schwartz to Podimetrics' advisory board reinforce our focus on helping even more at-risk, underserved patients avoid the unnecessary health toll and financial burden associated with amputations resulting from complex diabetes."

In just the first quarter of 2022, Podimetrics rounded out their leadership team with a series of strategic new hires that position the company for strong growth in the year ahead:

Matthew Scalo , Chief Financial Officer — With nearly two decades of experience spanning banking and financial services, he most recently served as the senior vice president of finance at Cancer Treatment Centers of America; — With nearly two decades of experience spanning banking and financial services, he most recently served as the senior vice president of finance at Cancer Treatment Centers of America;

Kyle Bray , Chief Operating Officer — With more than 15 years of experience in successful high-growth healthcare organizations, he most recently served as chief operating officer at ConsumerMedical; — With more than 15 years of experience in successful high-growth healthcare organizations, he most recently served as chief operating officer at ConsumerMedical;

Elizabeth Hogan Hamacher , Vice President of Clinical Services and Support — A registered nurse with more than 12 years of clinical operations experience, she most recently served as senior director of clinical operations at ConsumerMedical; and — A registered nurse with more than 12 years of clinical operations experience, she most recently served as senior director of clinical operations at ConsumerMedical; and

Kim Nguyen , Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis — With more than a decade of experience, she most recently served as associate vice president for financial planning and analysis for vRad (Virtual Radiologic). — With more than a decade of experience, she most recently served as associate vice president for financial planning and analysis for vRad (Virtual Radiologic).

The company's latest addition to their advisory board, Allyson Schwartz, also brings unprecedented experience in healthcare, as well as policy. As a former member of the House of Representatives and former President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance, she is a nationally recognized leader on healthcare issues and was also instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Schwartz shared the following insights about joining the advisory board at Podimetrics: "Podimetrics serves some of our nation's most vulnerable patients — patients who have been ignored for far too long. It's an honor to join their advisory board. The research and innovation they are leading will help drive a new preventive and proven approach to helping reduce amputations in patients living with complex diabetes."

Podimetrics invented the SmartMat , which has already been used by thousands of patients through partnerships with leading risk-based healthcare providers and regional and national health plans. The SmartMat is the only easy-to-use, at-home mat that a patient steps on for only 20 seconds per day. The mat detects temperature changes in the foot, which are often a precursor to diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Patient temperature data from the SmartMat is then remotely monitored by Podimetrics' in-house nurse support team. If the data from the mat is indicative of potential health issues, Podimetrics' nursing team swiftly connects both with the patient and the patients' provider.

About Podimetrics

Podimetrics is the creator of the FDA-cleared SmartMat™ and integrated clinical care services that can help save the limbs and lives of complex diabetic patients. Through partnerships with regional and national health plans and at-risk providers, such as the Veterans Health Administration, Podimetrics has helped prevent amputations associated with complex diabetes. By combining cutting-edge technology with best-in-class clinical care services, Podimetrics earns high engagement rates from patients and allows clinicians to save limbs, lives, and money — all while keeping vulnerable populations healthy in their own homes. For more information, visit Podimetrics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

