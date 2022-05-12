Nova Reports Record Results for First Quarter of 2022

Outperforms Guidance, Posts Record Revenue and EPS
REHOVOT, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $134.0 million, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $132 million. Up 59% year over year
- Record GAAP net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $0.96. Up 78% year over year on a per-share basis
- Record non-GAAP net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $1.14. Up 86% year over year on a per-share basis
- Diversified geographic contributions led by China quarterly record revenue
- Strong customer mix driven by five major customers contributing over 10% each to products revenue, including the world leading IDM
GAAP Results ($K)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Revenues
$133,957
$121,521
$84,133
Net Income
$34,162
$22,226
$17,616
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.07
$0.73
$0.60
Non-GAAP Results ($K)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Net Income
$ 41,487
$32,752
$20,485
Earnings per Diluted Share
$ 1.30
$1.08
$0.70
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"Nova delivered a robust opening for 2022, outperforming guidance and locking down eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth. Our remarkable performance was driven by our burgeoning position across various industry sectors and technology nodes," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following the ancosys acquisition, this is the first quarter that we are embedding chemical metrology sales results into our consolidated reporting. During the quarter, we continued to integrate ancosys as a division into Nova, developing a strong pipeline of products and opportunities in both the front-end and back-end semiconductor processes. The demand for Nova's solutions across dimensional, materials and chemical applications, continues to be strong and along with our record quarterly bookings and yearly backlog, we expect to continue our solid growth this year as well."
2022 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $133 million to $141 million in revenue
- $0.82 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.09 to $1.23 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2022 First Quarter Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $134.0 million, an increase of 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 59% compared with the first quarter of 2021.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 57%, compared with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 57% in the first quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $39.0 million, compared with $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $17.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $20.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found at Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
March 31,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
105,193
126,698
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
172,264
221,897
Marketable securities
63,425
61,568
Trade accounts receivable, net
77,985
68,446
Inventories
96,193
78,665
Other current assets
25,116
9,242
Total current assets
540,176
566,516
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
132,011
137,415
Interest-bearing bank deposits
3,595
3,672
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
1,602
1,600
Deferred tax assets
9,448
6,161
Severance pay funds
1,308
1,327
Operating lease right-of-use assets
45,809
30,627
Property and equipment, net
44,367
34,460
Intangible assets, net
49,308
2,601
Goodwill
50,540
20,114
Other long-term assets
744
661
Total non-current assets
338,732
238,638
Total assets
878,908
805,154
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
195,432
183,037
Trade accounts payable
35,973
36,218
Deferred revenues
14,583
15,338
Operating lease current liabilities
5,897
4,452
Other current liabilities
59,775
48,885
Total current liabilities
311,660
287,930
Non-current liabilities
Accrued severance pay
3,728
3,686
Operating lease long-term liabilities
47,293
33,450
Long-term deferred tax liability
13,743
-
Other long-term liabilities
6,936
6,334
Total non-current liabilities
71,700
43,470
Shareholders' equity
495,548
473,754
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
878,908
805,154
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Revenues:
Products
109,912
66,283
Services
24,045
17,850
Total revenues
133,957
84,133
Total cost of revenues
57,807
36,203
Gross profit
76,150
47,930
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
19,129
14,518
Sales and marketing
12,246
9,540
General and administrative
6,056
3,539
Amortization of intangible assets
1,613
575
Total operating expenses
39,044
28,172
Operating income
37,106
19,758
Financing income, net
1,218
424
Income before taxes on income
38,324
20,182
Income tax expenses
4,162
2,566
Net income for the period
34,162
17,616
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.20
0.62
Diluted
1.07
0.60
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share (in thousands):
Basic
28,579
28,214
Diluted
31,968
29,306
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
34,162
17,616
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,035
1,579
Amortization of intangible assets
1,613
575
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
829
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
320
1,034
Share-based compensation
3,860
2,222
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
793
362
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
470
3,494
Inventories
(6,898)
(4,417)
Other current and long-term assets
(15,996)
(1,162)
Deferred tax assets, net
(2,609)
(598)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
912
406
Trade accounts payables
(1,941)
439
Deferred revenues
(744)
9,021
Operating lease liabilities
(806)
(1,266)
Other current and long-term liabilities
(3,151)
3,718
Accrued severance pay, net
61
(38)
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,910
32,985
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
(78,469)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
49,632
(55,805)
Investment in marketable securities
(16,836)
-
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
15,770
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,718)
(488)
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,621)
(56,293)
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(794)
(238)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
(21,505)
(23,546)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
126,698
232,304
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
105,193
208,758
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
GAAP gross profit
76,150
68,249
47,930
Stock-based compensation*
883
803
418
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,606
-
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
79,639
69,052
48,348
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57%
56%
57%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59%
57%
57%
GAAP operating income
37,106
29,893
19,758
Stock-based compensation*
3,860
3,496
2,222
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,606
-
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation
1,355
999
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,613
735
575
Non-GAAP operating income
46,540
35,123
22,555
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28%
25%
23%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
35%
29%
27%
GAAP net income
34,162
22,226
17,616
Stock-based compensation*
3,860
3,496
2,222
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,606
-
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation
1,355
999
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,613
735
575
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
320
1,075
1,034
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(546)
907
(860)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,883)
(402)
(102)
Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement
-
3,716
-
Non-GAAP net income
41,487
32,752
20,485
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.20
0.78
0.62
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.45
1.15
0.73
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.07
0.73
0.60
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.30
1.08
0.70
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,579
28,539
28,214
Diluted
31,968
30,285
29,306
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 883; Research and development, net – 1,525; Sales and marketing – 786; General and administrative – 666
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2022
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.82
0.96
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.13
0.13
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.06
0.06
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation
0.07
0.07
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
0.01
0.01
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.09
1.23
