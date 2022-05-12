Mammoth Holdings Acquires Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of two operating express conveyor car wash locations in Louisiana operating as Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash.

"We are excited for Wash 'N Roll to join the Mammoth family and strengthen our existing footprint in the Baton Rouge market and the broader Southeast," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "The DeArmond family have developed an impressive operation and team, both of which are strongly aligned with Mammoth's vision for growth in the Gulf Coast region," Hoffmann added.

"Mammoth is the industry leader across the car wash space, as evidenced by their best-in-class operations and customer service, and it quickly became clear that Mammoth was the right partner for us and the Wash 'N Roll team," John DeArmond, one of Wash 'N Roll's co-owners, said.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 99 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 99 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com.

About Wash 'N Roll

Founded in 2017, Wash 'N Roll operates two express car washes in Louisiana. To learn more, please visit any Wash 'N Roll location or see them online at washnrollla.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

