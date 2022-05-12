Liquidibee Secures up to 50mm Credit facility

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidibee, one of the fastest growing U.S. specialty finance companies serving small- and medium-sized businesses "SMBs", announces the close of a multi-draw funding credit facility. The credit line will provide Liquidibee a same-day capital provider with borrowing capacity up to $50 million to expand on its current business operations and further strengthen Liquidibee's ability to provide immediate funding for SMBs throughout the US.

"We are thrilled that Liquidibee has demonstrated strong financial performance throughout the past year. This really highlights the unparalleled dedication, commitment and pure grit of our team throughout this pandemic. We are confident that in the event of any economic challenges that the US is currently starting to witness, we will be at the forefront of creating responsible and sensible funding solutions for the SMB community," said Dylan J Howell, CEO of Liquidibee.

Liquidibee is a privately held ISO-centric, specialty finance provider that directly funds merchant cash advance "MCA" products. Established in February of 2020, Liquidibee provides its ISO partners with unique involvement in the funding process, allowing for immediate service support to their merchants providing critical capital to seize any opportunity presented.

