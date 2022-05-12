Kia Carnival MPV named Family Vehicle of the Year by Hispanic Motor Press.

The 2022 Kia Carnival MVP Chosen for Best Technology and Value for Hispanic Families

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has been named "Family Vehicle of the Year" in the 2022 Top Ten Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers ranking by Hispanic Motor Press. The 12th annual program recognizes the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, and value.

"Being recognized as the best vehicle for Hispanic families by the Hispanic Motor Press confirms the Kia Carnival MPV provides owners with the ultimate in versatility, comfort and capability," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The Kia Carnival has been a tremendous success since arriving in showrooms, capturing a 9.3-percent market share in its segment in 2021. Kia is proud to receive this award from the Hispanic Motor Press and we will continue to deliver more of what the families of today demand in a vehicle, more technology, more safety, more style and more reliability."

The 2022 Hispanic Motor Press Awards Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated more than 100 new vehicles throughout the 2021 and 2022 calendar years.

"The Kia Carnival MVP offers a tremendous value proposition for not only Hispanic households, but all households, without compromising on the style, convenience, comfort and technology features the families of today demand in a family vehicle," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press. "The spacious and comfortable interior, quiet ride and advanced driver assistance features including automated emergency braking combine to make the Carnival MPV the complete automotive package."

