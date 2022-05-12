Jim Carr Announces Retirement from JD Martin

Texas business leader signals the time is right for a successful leadership transition

HOUSTON , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in 1954, when Jimmie D. Martin, Sr. launched The JD Martin Company, Inc. (JDM) — the company that still bears his name — in Dallas, Texas he and his wife had a clear vision: to build a financially successful company sustained by hard work, dedication and run it with absolute integrity.

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Martin's wife, Eulila, played a key management role in the early growth of the business serving as the bookkeeper. Then, over the course of the next 68 years, their son (Jim Martin, Jr.) and son-in-law (Jim Carr) each joined the business to support and expand on that early vision.

Jim Carr, who has spent more than 53 years as a professional in the electrical distribution business, has announced his retirement from the company, effective May 11. Carr is the Chairman Emeritus and will continue to consult with the company.

Greg Baker, CEO/President, said, "Jim has been a great friend and mentor to me and a solid leader for the business. I'm excited and happy he's chosen to continue to stay involved as an advisor."

In addition to serving as the CEO/President, as he has done for the past 15 years, Baker is now the majority owner in JDM. Carr said, "Greg's built a capable and strong team with great leaders in all our markets. I'm incredibly confident he will continue to move the JD Martin legacy forward."

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 14 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

