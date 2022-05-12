Integrating the Value Chain Through Advanced Technology Solutions, Showcased at Texprocess 2022

Lectra's Strong Road Map pushes boundaries to Success for Brands, Retailers, and Manufacturers

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader in the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets, Lectra is taking into account the drastic change in the pace of how consumers are shopping across industries such as fashion, furniture, technical textiles, and transportation interiors. More than ever before consumers are expecting quality products with quick turnaround times and the added touch of customization and personalization.

This month, at Texprocess in Atlanta, Georgia in booth #1347, Lectra will showcase their industry-leading, AI analytics to 2D/3D design and production solutions to support on-demand bespoke and mass production processes. Lectra will be demonstrating how digitalization and Industry 4.0 can help brands, retailers and manufacturers integrate their value stream to meet consumer demands whether they are producing products on-demand or in mass production. These solutions lead to companies saving time and money and reducing overall waste. Lectra will also host an exclusive Open House at their IATC (International Advanced Technology Center) where they will be demonstrating a full experience of their latest technology solutions.

Lectra is pioneering the entire manufacturing process by providing its customers with a full suite of cutting-edge solutions that increase creativity, productivity, and efficiency. They will be sharing their best-in-class technologies since becoming Stronger Together. Lectra has a strong roadmap for both Lectra and Gerber solutions and will unveil their strategy at Texprocess.

"The textile and apparel industries in North America have experienced an unprecedented shift in the past several months; the pandemic, unseen logistics, and supply chain disruptions while at the same time shifting from producing seasonal collections to more direct-to-consumer and ongoing new production models. To survive and thrive only those who transition to a digitalized process can successfully keep their margin, and collaborate virtually and efficiently in order to anticipate what needs to be produced, how and at what price. At Texprocess, Lectra will discuss its strategy and strong roadmap which aims to support and help the industry successfully transition and reach new heights of success for its consumers." explains Ketty Pillet, Vice President, Marketing.

Lectra will be exhibiting a unique digital experience showcasing the industry-leading, integrated industry 4.0 solution that seamlessly takes you from market analysis, based on the most powerful AI solution on the market, to 2D/3D CAD design, and plan to pre-production. They will present a number of their integrated technologies including the latest releases of Retviews, YuniquePLM® Product Lifecycle Management software, and AccuMark® and Modaris interoperability.

In addition to their booth, Lectra will also be celebrating their win of the New Product Sneak Peek award, for their product Retviews. In the last few years, there has been a dramatic shift towards e-commerce, social media, and even livestreamed selling, which has caused brands, retailers, and manufacturers to rethink the way they sell, develop and manufacture their collections in a new direct-to-consumer approach. Retviews, by Lectra, analyzes the market with information needed to ensure the right products go to market, at the right time and for the right cost, The platform monitors more than 5,000 brands globally in real-time, curating the data onto the Retviews platform allowing users to easily filter down however they want and visualize it through easy-to-digest reports. The ultimate AI-powered solution for all players in the market from Retailers, Wholesalers, Manufacturers, and even Marketplaces.

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,400 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, visit lectra.com.

