GDS Link and TransUnion Partner to Deliver Superior Decisioning Solutions to Clients

GDS Link and TransUnion's credit decisioning partnership is already demonstrating substantial value for lenders.

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Link, the global leader in data, decisioning, and analytics today announced its membership in TransUnion's Strategic Alliance Partner Program which has expanded to include leading decisioning technology platforms.

The lending needs for consumers and businesses are rapidly evolving. Lenders are increasingly aware of the need to provide a superior customer experience throughout lead generation to seamless digital applications, instant decisioning, and account management capabilities. GDS Link's Modellica platform provides lenders of all types with an agile, adaptable decisioning platform powered by TransUnion's world-class data.

Through this partnership, GDS Link and TransUnion are delivering real world results by providing clients a platform with self-service capabilities—both of which empower business users to change custom rules, add new data sources, and update custom risk models to adapt to the market in real-time

"GDS Link and TransUnion have already acquired several joint clients. We expect this trend to continue as we work together to rapidly deliver solutions to meet the current needs of this market. The process to be appointed as a formal TransUnion partner in this program required a vigorous screening and evaluation, ultimately proving that GDS Link is a leader in the space," said CEO of GDS Link Paul Greenwood.

TransUnion based their Partner Program assessment on both current and future needs of customers, performing an extensive analysis to select industry-leading decisioning platforms that are best suited to meet those needs. "Now our customers can leverage TransUnion data in more ways with a flexible platform and a consultative GDS Link professional services team," said Aaron Smith, TransUnion's Vice President of Global Platform Partnerships.

SkyCap Financial, a leading lender in Canada and 2022 Consumer Lender of the Year finalist, is one of several clients realizing the benefits of this partnership for data and decisioning. SkyCap Financial chose GDS Link's Modellica platform because of the flexibility that allows platform users to access third party data bureaus they currently leverage, rapidly add new data sources, manage decision strategies, expand current offerings, and provide support for their long-term roadmap.

"GDS Link's Modellica solution empowers SkyCap Financial with a flexible platform and ultimately improves the borrower experience with instant decisions. This partnership allows us to quickly automate and modify decisioning strategies in a self-managed solution, all while leveraging the power of TransUnion data. We expect to not only improve our customer experience, but also grow our customer base in a way that aligns to our strategy and meets the needs of borrowers," states joint client Jeremy Wilson, President of SkyCap Financial.

About GDS Link

Founded in 2006, GDS Link is a global leader in credit risk management, providing tailored software solutions and analytical and consulting services. Our customer-centric risk management and process-automation platforms are designed for the modern lender in their pursuit to capitalize on the entire credit lifecycle. By providing a personal, consultative approach and leveraging our own industry-leading knowledge and expertise, GDS Link's solutions and services deliver exceptional value and proven results to clients around the world.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About SkyCap Financial

SkyCap Financial is a personal loan provider offering alternative financing to Canadians since 2013. Based in Kingston, Ontario, SkyCap endeavors to offer a better lending experience to its customers through a quick and easy online loan application process, that in most cases can be completed in just five minutes. Recognizing that people sometimes fall into difficult financial situations, SkyCap Financial specializes in helping people with low credit or poor credit get the financial assistance they need, offering short-term loans ranging from $500 to $10,000.

