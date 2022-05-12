F.L.Putnam Expands East Coast Investment and Advisory Teams

Firm Hires Senior Team Members from Maine to Florida, Opens New Office in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that James Waggett, Ann Marie Foran, Brandon J. Schwab, and Benjamin O'Connor have joined the firm as Investment Advisors and Timothy Hamilton will serve as a Private Client Advisor. The firm has also opened a sixth office in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

"Jim, Ann Marie, Brandon, Ben, and Tim bring us a wide set of skills from investment and ESG expertise to financial planning while helping to expand our geographic reach. They will be invaluable assets to the families, foundations, and endowments that we serve, and we are pleased to have them join our growing East Coast team," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

James Waggett, CFA®, CFP®, CAIA, is a senior investment advisor with more than 20 years of experience. He previously served in investment, advisory, and client relationship roles at Bank of America, Fidelity, Merrill Lynch, and TD Bank.

Ann Marie Foran, CFA®, is a senior investment professional with deep ESG, alternative investing, and global equity expertise. She has more than 30 years of financial services experience and previously served in senior roles at Natixis Global Asset Management, The Boston Company Asset Management, and Putnam Investments.

Brandon J. Schwab, AWMA®, CPWA®, has served as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth clients for more than 15 years. He most recently served as a wealth advisor at Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, where he established and cultivated client advisory relationships throughout the State of Florida. Mr. Schwab previously served in investment and advisory roles at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, UBS Financial Services, and AllianceBernstein.

Benjamin O'Connor has more than ten years of investment experience. He most recently served as an Associate Director at UBS, and previously held institutional equity advisory and trading roles at Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays.

Timothy Hamilton, CFP®, has more than a decade of financial advisory experience. He most recently served as an advisor at Measured Wealth Private Client Group, where he led the financial plan development process for the firm's high-net-worth client base. Mr. Hamilton previously held private client advisory roles at Baystate Financial Services and Boston Partners Financial Group.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and consulting services to high-net-worth clients and institutions, including endowments and foundations. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

