ELIZABETH WARREN SPEAKS ON THE EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN

EAST VILLAGE, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a century, the Strand Bookstore on the corner of 12th and Broadway in the heart of the East Village has brought some of the greatest literary leaders, artists and notables together. On Friday, May 6th, The Strand Book Store welcomed, (D-Mass) Senator Elizabeth Warren to the Rare Book Room for an open discussion moderated by Professor and Civil Rights Activist, Maya D. Wiley on Warren's paperback release of, "Persist" and the topic of Women's Rights in the United States.

"The book collections we've curated show the history of the fight for reproductive rights" Laura Ravo , Strand Books, COO

The two fierce activists jumped right into the conversation on everyone's mind –the vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Warren was clear in her dissatisfaction with the recently leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn a woman's right to choose. She stated clearly, "It's the poor women in the United States who will suffer when the right to have a safe and legal abortion is no longer available."

When asked by attendees, "What can we do?" She instructed women to "get angry" and then go out and vote. At The Strand, shortly after the leaked the Supreme Court decision was made public, the staff curated a booklist centered around Women's Reproductive Rights, committing 20% of the proceeds to go directly to Planned Parenthood. "Strand has an obligation to our customers and to our community" stated Laura Ravo, COO of The Strand. "We view books as resources to learn and grow. We remain steadfast and committed to using our voice to make a positive impact on the world and causes we believe in. The book collections we've curated in store and online show the history of the fight for reproductive rights and share the narratives of people who have had abortions. Both are vital in understanding the stakes of the current moment."

The Strand will continue to host events with individuals who are in leading decision-making roles on social issues that affect women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA community and more. For further information on The Strand and upcoming events visit www.strandbooks.com

