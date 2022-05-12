Diebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HUDSON, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the banking and retail industries, announced today that Octavio Marquez, chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will speak at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, May 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET, Marquez will speak at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in a fireside chat. Audio for the session can be found at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42079-diebold-nixdorf/webcast. Additionally, Rutherford will speak at the Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. ET, in a fireside chat. This session can be accessed here.

Both presentations will be available on Diebold Nixdorf's investor relations website at Events & Presentations.

