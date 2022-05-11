Wpromote Continues 2022 Workplace Awards Run, Adds Win from Inc. Magazine Best Places to Work 2022

Wpromote named one of Inc.'s best workplaces in the Extra Large Business category.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote earned a place on Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the fourth time, following up 2022 wins as a Best Place to Work in both Ad Age and Glassdoor. The Inc. list features the highest-scoring American companies across multiple industries, identifying businesses that are creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Wpromote named one of Inc.’s best workplaces. (PRNewswire)

Wpromote 's focus on upending standard practices in the agency world that deprioritized employee well-being has resulted in significant talent acquisition gains for the business, which has expanded to 750+ employees in the past year. That has corresponded with substantial business growth overall; Wpromote was also recently named Adweek's Fastest Growing Digital Agency and Campaign's Digital Innovation Agency of the Year.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Mike Mothner, CEO and Founder of Wpromote, points out that "every agency is asking the age-old question: what can we do to make our clients successful? Where we differentiate ourselves from the competition is the answer: by making sure our people are fully supported, positioned to keep growing, and excited to take risks. That's how we build tech solutions, decide on new services, and build our workplace. What's best for our people is best for our partners."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

