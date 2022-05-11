Updated Guidelines from the American Urological Association Include Genomic Assays, such as the Oncotype DX® GPS™ Test, for the First Time in Localized Prostate Cancer Patients

"2022 Guidelines At-A-Glance, Prostate Edition" booklets available exclusively at Exact Sciences' AUA2022 Booth (#647) in New Orleans, May 12-16

MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp., a global leader in advanced cancer diagnostics, today announced the American Urological Association (AUA) updated their guidelines to include genomic assays, such as the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score® (GPS™) test, when treating men with localized prostate cancer. The 2022 guidelines now state that clinicians may selectively use tissue-based genomic biomarkers when added risk-stratification may alter clinical decision-making. Exact Sciences will exclusively offer the at-a-glance booklets of the prostate cancer guidelines and exhibit its full portfolio of prostate cancer genomic tests at booth #647 during the AUA 2022 Annual Meeting from May 12-16 in New Orleans. This is the first in-person AUA meeting where Exact Sciences will feature its full Oncotype® portfolio of urologic genomic assays, including the Oncotype DX® GPS test for localized prostate cancer; the Oncotype MAP™ Pan-Cancer Tissue test for solid tumors, including advanced prostate cancer; and the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect® test for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"We're pleased that the updated guidelines recognize the impact genomic assays can have on treatment decision making for men with localized prostate cancer," said Daniel Shoskes, MD, MSc, FRCS(C), Medical Director of Urologic Oncology Medical Affairs at Exact Sciences and Emeritus Professor of Urology at The Cleveland Clinic. "While every patient is unique, clinical guidelines can help physicians offer the best evidence-based care using the most current data. The Oncotype DX GPS test is one of the most rigorously studied assays in localized prostate cancer patients, helping physicians refine risk stratification and make decisions between active surveillance and definitive treatment in low-risk patients, and to determine treatment intensity in higher-risk patients."

Key AUA activities featuring the Oncotype portfolio during the meeting include:

Thursday, May 12: Advanced Prostate Cancer: Practical Considerations for Incorporating Genomic Profiling in Practice

Topic: Learn How Genomic Profiling Can Help Guide Therapy Selection for Advanced Prostate Cancer

Presenter: Gautam Jayram, MD

Co-director, Advanced Therapeutic Center Urology Associates, PC

Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM CT

Location: Room 267, Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Friday, May 13: Industry Clinical Update Theater #1043

Topic: A Case Based Discussion: Individualizing Localized Prostate Cancer Treatment Decisions with the Oncotype DX® GPS™ Assay

Presenters: Stephen Canfield, MD

Chief of Urology / Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center / McGuire Distinguished Chair in Urology / McGovern Medical School at UTHealth

Edward Uchio, MD

Jerry D. Choate Chair in Urologic Oncology / Director of Clinical Research / Professor, Department of Urology / University of California, Irvine

Daniel Shoskes, MD, MSc, FRCS(C)

Medical Director, Urologic Oncology Medical Affairs, Exact Sciences / Emeritus Professor of Urology, The Cleveland Clinic

Time: 9:30 - 10:30 AM CT

Location: Booth #647

Sunday, May 15: Urologic Society for American Veterans Presentation

Topic: Performance of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score® Test in African American Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer

Presenter: Daniel Shoskes, MD, MSc, FRCS(C)

Medical Director, Urologic Oncology Affairs at Exact Sciences / Emeritus Professor of Urology, The Cleveland Clinic

Time: 12:50 - 1:10 PM CT

Location: St. Charles Ballroom, Hilton New Orleans Riverside

In addition to the above presentations, Exact Sciences is hosting an Advocacy Roundtable on Sunday, May 15 from 7:00 - 8:30 AM CT. Leading prostate cancer and pan-cancer patient advocacy groups are invited to hear the latest updates on Exact Sciences' prostate cancer genomic tests and to learn more about the company.

For more information about Exact Sciences' AUA events and programming, visit https://www.oncotypeiq.com/en-US/announcements/AUA

About the Oncotype Portfolio of Prostate Cancer Tests

The Oncotype portfolio of prostate cancer tests applies advanced genomic science to reveal the unique biology of a patient's tumor in order to help optimize cancer treatment decisions. The Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test is designed for men with low-, intermediate-, and high-risk localized prostate cancer to help guide treatment decisions at the time of diagnosis, and the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test helps determine which patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) are resistant to androgen receptor (AR)-targeted therapies. Patients with advanced prostate cancer, who eventually progress on hormonal agents, may benefit from the Oncotype MAP Pan-Cancer Tissue test, which delivers comprehensive tumor profiling and identifies actionable genomic and proteomic alterations within 3-5 business days1 to determine eligibility for targeted therapeutic options. To learn more about the Oncotype urology portfolio of tests, visit www.OncotypeIQ.com or www.MyProstateCancerTreatment.org.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

