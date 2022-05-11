Symphony Talent Appoints New CEO Kermit Randa to Accelerate Growth and Drive Expansion

Randa will lead the organization to further power the future of quality recruitment for organizations across the globe

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in recruitment marketing technology, today announced the appointment of Kermit Randa as its new Chief Executive Officer. Randa joins Symphony Talent as it enters its next phase of growth and continues to enable its customers to deliver exceptional recruiting experiences – at speed and scale.

Symphony Talent CEO, Kermit Randa (PRNewswire)

Randa succeeds former CEO Roopesh Nair, who will assume a new role as the company's Chief Product Officer. In his new position, Nair will leverage his extensive product engineering expertise to continue driving innovation that addresses the evolving needs facing time- and attention- acquisition teams.

"As the Great Resignation evolves to the Great Reimagination, where organizations are rethinking the meaning of jobs, employees, and flex work, it's critical that we empower them with successful strategies and innovative tools so they can succeed now and in the future," said Randa. "Our people, technology and data-driven insights are uniquely positioned to deliver customer-centric solutions that address the challenges that CEOs, CHROs and their talent acquisition teams contend with today. It's energizing to join an organization with a progressive vision, and I look forward to helping realize this vision."

"Kermit's highly accomplished background as an executive leader gives us much to be excited about for the future of Symphony Talent," said Sunit Mukherjee, Managing Director at Symphony Technology Group (STG), the private equity firm backing the company. "Symphony Talent is attuned to the challenges that talent recruitment teams face around the world. With Kermit onboard, and partnering with Roopesh, we are confident that Symphony Talent will continue to grow its loyal customer base exponentially and further evolve its already impressive product portfolio."

With over 30 years of experience leading SaaS-based companies through periods of innovation and transformation Randa's expertise includes software and business intelligence, organizational growth and innovation, and strategic partnership cultivation. Most recently, Randa was CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions where he and his team significantly advanced the business through innovation, acquisitions, and operational enhancements. Prior to that, he served as CEO of PeopleAdmin, a management SaaS company, and chief growth officer at Waystar .

As a recognized team builder, Randa's vision, and ability to help companies realize significant top-line growth and bottom-line results, while consistently delivering an exceptional customer experience, make him an ideal leader for Symphony Talent.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design and recruitment technology support customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is the private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

