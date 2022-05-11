Studio Center Welcomes Bruce Rader as Vice President of Special Projects

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Joins the Company as a Content Creator and Community Liaison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center, a nationally acclaimed and award-winning firm specializing in content creation, distribution, and measurement, is proud to welcome celebrated broadcaster Bruce Rader as the company's Vice President of Special Projects.

Studio Center Corporate Logo (PRNewswire)

Rader, a broadcast legend in the Hampton Roads region for decades, recently retired after a 45-year television career with WAVY and WVBT where he served as the stations' Sports Director and primary sports anchor.

A creative force in front of and behind the camera, Rader is not only a multi-award-winning broadcast journalist he is a renowned philanthropist who has helped raise millions of dollars for local and national charities.

In his new role as Studio Center's Vice President of Special Projects, Rader will produce original content for the company and its clients across the country. He will also create branding and marketing campaigns to share the content through multiple platforms including television, radio, social and digital channels.

About his new position, Rader said, ""I am honored to join the hundreds of talented professionals at Studio Center! Woody has created a world-renowned organization perfecting the definition of what today's media company is. Demand for content continues to grow exponentially on an increasing number of platforms. There are so many wonderful stories out there and I can't wait to tell them."

William "Woody" Prettyman, Studio Center's CEO commented, "Bruce is a Hall of Fame Talent literally and figuratively. He can write, direct, and produce amazing content! We are thrilled to add him to our talented crew."

About Studio Center

Studio Center is a 55-year-old, nationally acclaimed media firm specializing in content creation, distribution, and measurement. The Studio Center brand is renowned both for its high-end work and unmatched customer service. The company has eight successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment, and Social Media Management. Studio Center is a privately owned company that operates in four different locations, headquartered in Virginia Beach (two locations) with hubs in Washington, DC, and Richmond, VA.

