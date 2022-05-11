SteelToad Leaps. Achieves certification as a CMMC C3PAO Organization

BALTIMORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelToad, a cybersecurity technology company, announced today that it has achieved the status of CMMC C3PAO (CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization), as designated by the CMMC Accreditation Body. This accreditation authorizes the company to contract with Organizations Seeking Certifications (OSC) and to conduct CMMC appraisals to certify cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"We are very proud of the security framework, CMMC training and gap assessment offerings we have developed as the foundation for this effort", said Dean Rock, CEO and founder of SteelToad. He emphasized, "Integrity is the core of our company and is essential to becoming a C3PAO and supporting the CMMC standards and ecosystem. This process allowed us to refine our organization's cybersecurity standards, not only to meet our internal security objectives, but also to help other companies align with the CMMC model."

CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) is a set of standards and processes designed to secure the cybersecurity infrastructure within the Defense Industrial Base. Although CMMC, version 2.0, was released in November 2021, CMMC assessments have not yet been approved to commence. Assessments will be necessary to achieve CMMC certification for the 300,000 companies conducting business with the Department of Defense.

In addition to becoming the first HUBZone C3PAO, SteelToad is also the first authorized C3PAO designated in Maryland, keeping with the state's cybersecurity focus and Governor Hogan's description of Maryland as the "cyber capital of America". Andy Cooper, SteelToad Vice President of Technology Solutions stated, "With our extensive experience in cybersecurity, cloud, and software engineering, we bring a unique skill set to CMMC training and assessments. As a technical team, we know it is imperative to build security into every solution, and we are excited about the and opportunity that this range of capability affords us, in helping to secure the Defense Industrial Base."

SteelToad is a cybertechnology services company with focus on both securing technology (software engineering, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, data quality) and securing processes (CMMI training, CMMI appraisals, CMMC training, CMMC Gap Assessments) for our federal, state and commercial customers. SteelToad is a HUBZone business.

