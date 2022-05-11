Sony Electronics' New Xperia 1 IV is a Powerhouse in Content Creation with the World's First True Optical Zoom Lens[i]

Bringing the most advanced video and photo capabilities to a smartphone with 4K 120 frames per second (fps) slow-motion video recording on all lenses[ii], combined with seamless game streaming and immersive music listening

Offering the world's first true optical 85-125mm zoom lens i

120fps high-speed readout image sensor for all three rear lenses to never miss the moment.

Cinematic video expression with true 4K 120fps, up to 5x slow-motion video recording.

Real-time Eye autofocus ( AF ) and 20fps AF/AE burst shooting in HDR on all three lenses , providing pictures with the richest color and contrast

Livestreaming with "Videography Pro " or "External monitor" feature applications [iii]

120Hz display delivers exceptionally smooth graphics performance and 240Hz high-speed touch scanning rate puts game players in complete control of the action

"Game Enhancer" can be used to fine tune the image and audio settings and supports livestreaming for real time content sharing

About 50% Brighter [ xix] 4K 120Hz HDR 21:9 wide display and Real-time HDR drive

Further enhanced front facing Full-stage stereo speakers and high-quality sound recording with "Music Pro"

Powerful 5,000 mAh and long-life battery for longer use [iv] with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® and with IP65/68 water and dust resistance xxv

Plastic free packaging[v], with about 50% less package size compared to previous models[vi]. Reduced CO2 emissions by up to 36%[vii] per unit compared to conventional packaging-sized transportation

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new Xperia 1 IV smartphone, developed specifically for those looking for the very latest in smartphone technology including cutting-edge imaging technology, advanced gaming capabilities, and an immersive entertainment experience with a brighter HDR display and powerful audio features, all wrapped in a compact and modern design.

Sony Electronics' Xperia 1 IV (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Debuts New Xperia 1 IV - A Content Creation Powerhouse with the World's First True Optical Zoom Lens

"Xperia 1 IV is an exciting continuation of our Xperia series. At Sony, we believe creativity has no limits and our new flagship model, the Xperia 1 IV, is born of that philosophy," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Xperia empowers users to become creators, and every facet of content creation can be handled by Xperia 1 IV."

Image Sensor and Optical Zoom for Next-Level Videography and Photography

Xperia 1 IV features three lenses; a 16mm ultra-wide lens, 24mm wide lens, and a new unique true optical telephoto zoom 85-125mm lens, to give creators the ability to capture a wide range of content.

All lenses have a 12MP "Exmor RS™ for mobile" image sensor with a readout speed of up to 120fps. This capability allows the device to record at 4K 120fps for up to 5x slow-motion video recording, Real-time Eye AF and Real-time tracking with every lens[viii]. The Xperia 1 IV also combines depth information, using the 3D iToF sensor, and AI (artificial intelligence) based subject detection for precise and accurate AF and tracking in low light. Additionally, ZEISS optics have been calibrated specifically for the Xperia™ smartphone. The ZEISS T* coating contributes to accurate rendering and contrast by reducing reflections for all rear camera lenses.

The front camera is also equipped with a new 12MP "Exmor RS™ for mobile" image sensor, which is a larger image sensor than the previous model. It enables noise reduction in dark scenes and selfie shooting in 4K HDR.

Create Incredible Video Content

Xperia 1 IV provides unparalleled video capabilities. Based on direct feedback from video creators, Sony developed its "Videography Pro" feature, which centralizes settings for video. This allows users to easily adjust settings such as focus, exposure, and white balance – even while recording.

Users can capture and playback fast-moving scenes and slow-motion video at up to 5x due to the device's ability to record in 4K 120fps video on all its lenses. Capturing smooth, shake-free video is easier than ever thanks to the latest Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™[ix]. The Xperia 1 IV also supports Eye AF technology and object tracking for video, allowing the user to keep sharp focus on the subject and spend more time composing their shot.

Sony's newest smartphone also features 4K HDR multi-frame shooting for video recording[x], which allows videos to be recorded with wider dynamic range without losing resolution. In addition, the Xperia 1 IV allows for seamless zoom from its ultra-wide-angle to telephoto perspectives for even more creative freedom.

Livestream Anytime, Anywhere

The Xperia 1 IV improves the quality of live streaming, while simplifying the process. The device enables "Eye AF" and "Object Tracking" when using Videography Pro while livestreaming to YouTube™ and other social media platforms. Alternatively, users can stream high-quality video from a compatible Alpha™ camera[xi] while using Xperia 1 IV as an external monitor[xii]. When paired with Sony's Vlog Monitor, users can livestream content by using the rear cameras.

Photography with Technology from Alpha™ Cameras

The Xperia 1 IV combines a powerful optical telephoto zoom lens with beautiful bokeh and advanced autofocus technology to deliver stunning imagery. Xperia 1 IV enables Real-Time Eye AF and 20fps burst with AE (auto exposure)/AF in HDR on all three rear lenses to capture portraits for both people and animals, even when photographing fast-moving subject and in challenging shooting conditions. In addition, the Xperia 1 IV uses AI white balance to capture and correct colors under challenging lighting conditions, delivering true to life results.

Cinematography Pro Powered by CineAlta

The Xperia 1 IV allows the user to create cinematic-looking content with ease. Using the Cinematography Pro "Powered by CineAlta" feature, creators can record movies with similar parameters and color settings that professionals use. All rear camera lenses enable 4K 120fps high frame rate and up to 5x slow-motion shooting. In addition, with new multi-frame shootingx now available even for cinema recording allows videos to be recorded with wider dynamic range without losing resolution.

The Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience

Advanced features for gaming include a 120Hz display, 240Hz motion blur reduction and 240Hz touch-scanning rate. In addition, the game enhancer feature includes L-y (low gamma) raiser, audio equalizer and voice chat optimization to provide an immersive gaming experience. The Xperia 1 IV is optimized with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™[xiii] for superior gaming performance. It also has a "Heat Suppression power control" (H.S. power control) function that suppresses performance and battery deterioration due to high temperature of the terminal even during gameplay when connected to a charger.

The Xperia 1 IV simplifies gameplay sharing with the "RT record" function that allows a user to record about 30 seconds before pressing the button. When using Game Enhancer with the new Xperia 1 IV, players can also livestream their gameplay to YouTube™. A gamer can check their audience's comments even during live streaming, so the gamer can communicate with them at real time.

The new Xperia 1 IV also facilitates better live streaming via a PC. It mixes all sounds including, the player's voice, game music and the voice chat with other players, and sends it via a single cable connection to a PC.

Xperia 1 IV has been chosen as the official device for the PUBG MOBILE E-sports Global Tournament 2022.

Listen to Music Authentically

The Xperia 1 IV has been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience and implements audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. The Xperia 1 IV features new Full-stage stereo speakers with a new driver and enclosure design that outputs more power and improves low frequency and bass sounds. The speaker can also playback "360 Reality Audio (360RA)" sound. Its unique hardware decoding optimizes sound quality when listening to music properly encoded on TIDAL and nugs.net[xiv]. It is equipped with "360 Reality Audio Upmix" that converts stereo sound sources into multi-channel sound sources like 360RA[xv]. It also supports DSEE Ultimate, which can improve the sound quality of streaming services to close to high-resolution sound quality. The Xperia 1 IV will also support Bluetooth® LE Audio, via an upcoming software update, to reduce the sound delay to less than that of a conventional Bluetooth® connection when listening to content.

Meet Professional Recording by Music Pro

A new music recording function "Music Pro" enables professional-level recording with just the Xperia 1 IV, using unique cloud processing. Music Pro up-converts vocal sounds recorded with Xperia 1 IV as if it was recorded in a professional studio, allowing the user to record full-scale songs at home or on-the-go. The cloud processing removes unwanted noise from the recorded sound using sound source separation technology. It then reproduces the frequency response of Sony's high-performance condenser microphones while producing reverberation similar to that of a professional studio[xvi]. When singing and playing an acoustic guitar simultaneously, Music Pro can separate the vocal and guitar sounds and mix them at any balance. Sound recording and editing is free of charge, while cloud processing for high-quality sound is subject to a monthly fee.

Exceptional Immersive Entertainment

Boasting a stunning 4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh Rate[xvii] display, and no notches to interrupt the view on the 6.5" 21:9 Wide display[xviii] the Xperia 1 IV offers a uniquely immersive viewing experience. The display on Xperia 1 IV is about 50% brighter[xix] and includes Real-time HDR drive[xx] for improved visibility of both bright and dark areas, even in over-exposed environments.

The X1™ for mobile engine brings BRAVIA HDR remaster technology to everything the viewer watches. Even streaming content will have more contrast, color, and clarity. In the realm of cinema, watching a movie with Dolby Atmos® is an immersive experience with multi-dimensional sound flowing above and around. Now the viewer can experience Dolby Atmos® sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Performance and Design

Xperia 1 IV features the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile platform, which works on 5G sub6/mmWave[xxi] and Wi-Fi 6E[xxii], with 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of ROM and a microSD card slot. The Xperia 1 IV includes a 5,000 mAh battery with up to a 3-year long life[xxiii] and quick charge that gets to 50% battery in 30 minutes[xxiv] and has wireless charging capabilities.

The Xperia 1 IV has IP65/68[xxv] water and dust resistance and uses Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® on the front and back.

Xperia 1 IV's signature super flat, super matte design comes in black and purple and blends minimalist style with premium quality materials and craftsmanship. It features a dedicated ergonomic shutter button, with an embossed finish for enhanced usability.

Road to Zero

The Sony Group has set an environmental plan "Road to Zero" aiming for zero environmental load by 2050. As seen previously in our previous model, Xperia 1 IV uses zero plastic in the individual packagingiv by using paper as the packaging material that directly wraps the product itself. There is about 50% less packaging size compared to previous models with no charger and cable accessories, which reduces the shipping weight reducing CO2 emissions during transportation by up to 36%[xxvi] per unit.

Pricing and Availability: Xperia 1 IV & Accessories

The matching "Style Cover with Stand" has the same innovative and modern design as the smartphone – it has a built- in stand, is made from anti-bacterial material[xxvii], and is designed to fit perfectly in the hand. The Style Cover with Stand will be available on September 1, 2022 for approximately $35.00 USD. The Style Cover and Stand will be available in two colors: black and purple. Purple will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com.

The Xperia 1 IV will be available in on September 1, 2022 for approximately $1,600.00 USD. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout the United States. Purple will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com. Pre-orders for both the Xperia 1 IV and the Style Cover with Stand will begin today, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 am EDT.

For a limited time, customers who pre-order Xperia 1 IV starting May 11, 2022, will be eligible to receive Sony's latest WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with purchase (a $280.00 USD value) [xxviii].

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product announcement video on the new Xperia 1 IV can be viewed HERE.

Updates for Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I

Both Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I will receive a software update that will enable the new Live Streaming feature being released in the Xperia 1 IV. In Xperia PRO, Live Streaming will be available through the External Monitor function. In Xperia PRO-I, the Live Streaming feature will be available through the External Monitor function and Videography Pro. In addition, the External Monitor function in Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I will also be enhanced with Wave Form and False Color capabilities. These updates are planned for July 2022.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Xperia 1 IV and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand and imaging technology.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

[i] Xperia 1 IV features a periscope camera for continuous optical zoom and 120fps read-out sensor. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 20,800 smartphones. Correct as of the 11st May 2022.

[ii] All rear lenses.

[iii] Please use this feature by following the terms of use and the requirements related to live streaming determined by the live streaming service you use. Depending on the live streaming service you use, the conditions and specifications for live streaming may be added or to be changed unexpectedly. Live streaming restrictions may apply.

[iv] Simulated result by Sony Corporation, based on actual usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. The life span of the battery depends on your usage.

[v] Packaging refers to the individual product box, as well as components such as in-box trays, spacers, wraps and sleeves.

[vi] Using a genuine Xperia charger and cable is recommended. Sold separately. Availability may vary.

[vii] Xperia 1 IV HK Variant. Percentage may vary by variants.

[viii] Some performance restrictions may apply.

[ix] This feature is available for the 24mm lens and the 85-125mm lens

[x] Video recording restrictions may apply. Available resolution of 4K 30fps.

[xi] Camera compatibility may vary.

[xii] Sony's interchangeable lens camera or compact digital camera with UVC support are recommended.

[xiii] Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission.

[xiv] Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market. The Tidal subscription has a duration of 3 months.

[xv] Some features may not be available for all services and contents. The effect may vary depending on the contents.

[xvi] The Studio tuning is applicable only for vocal. Music recording, editing and trial of Studio tuning (up to 100MB within the first month) are free of charge. Studio tuning requires a paid subscription. The costs for monthly subscription and availability may differ depending on market.

[xvii] Display refresh rate may vary according to settings, contents, and applications used.

[xviii] Display ratios may vary based on content formatting.

[xix] Compared to Xperia 1 III. Display maximum brightness may vary according to settings, usage and contents.

[xx] Applicable for HDR10 contents viewing only.

[xxi] Network availability may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

[xxii] Dependent on market availability, compatible equipment and network.

[xxiii] Simulated result by Sony Corporation, based on actual usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. The life span of the battery depends on your usage.

[xxiv] We recommend using genuine chargers and cables as XQZ-UC1 (charge and cable bundle). Availability may vary.

[xxv] This device is water resistant and protected against dust. All ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. Do not put the device completely underwater or expose it to sea water, salt water, chlorinated water, or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. Sony devices that are tested for their water-resistant abilities are placed gently inside a container filled with tap water and lowered to a depth of 1.5 metres. After 30 minutes in the container, the device is gently taken out and its functions and features are tested. Note this model has a capless USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging.

[xxvi] HK Variant. Percentage may vary by variants.

[xxvii] This material is antibacterial but not antivirus. There is not guaranteed effect on viruses such as COVID-19. Antibacterial effect based on JIS Z 2801 testing.

[xxviii] Offer valid on purchases 5/11/2022 - 8/28/2022 for U.S. residents 18+ with purchase of a new Xperia 1 IV smartphone from a participating Sony authorized retailer. Offer not combinable with other offers and not redeemable for cash. Specifications, availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

