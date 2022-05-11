Reminder: Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology holding group, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage 17,500 clients daily, generating over 30 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

