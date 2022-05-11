Realtor.com® Seller's Marketplace Adds Four New Selling Options

The nation's first home selling marketplace adds new offerings from Flyhomes, Orchard, Reali and Swift Home Solutions; grows users by more than 300% from last year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced the expansion of its Seller's Marketplace , adding four new selling options and expanding its reach throughout the U.S. Seller's Marketplace presents homeowners with information about more selling options than any other real estate search site, allowing them to compare information and choose the option that works best for them. Seller's Marketplace has grown traffic by more than 300% year-over-year for Q3 while providing highly qualified leads to our industry partners and agents.

In addition to the 5 seller offerings already available from companies such as EasyKnock, HomeGo (New Western Company), Knock and WeBuyHouses.com, as well as listing with an agent, homeowners can now view selling options from Flyhomes , Orchard , Reali and Swift Home Solutions . With just a few clicks, homeowners can see which of these are available in their area and compare estimates for sale price, timeline, and more with no upfront cost or commitment.

"Since launching in 2020, Seller's Marketplace has had tremendous momentum and we're proud to add more great selling options to help homeowners understand all the different ways to sell a home," said Marissa Mierow, vice president of product, Realtor.com®. "We want to empower homeowners to take control of their home sale and be able to compare more options than ever before – all in one place."

Seller's Marketplace now includes:

List on the open market with an agent

Buy Now, Sell Later

Sell with Ease

Sell Now, Move Later

Sell in Any Condition

In today's competitive housing market, alternative selling and financing solutions have gained popularity as ways to sell a home quickly, compete and win in bidding wars, unlock home equity, and even provide flexibility for tricky circumstances. Realtor.com® is the only national home search site that lets people compare different selling options and empowers them to find the right fit with just a few clicks. Real estate agents also continue to benefit from Seller's Marketplace through many of the solutions offered by Seller's Marketplace providers as well as from referrals from the Realtor.com® network.

"Everyone's situation is different and Realtor.com® wants to provide important information and connect homeowners with providers in the financing and selling spaces, so that they can weigh their options and make the best decision for themselves and their families," added Mierow.

To learn more, visit https://www.realtor.com/sell

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps offers a marketplace where people can learn about their options, trust in the transparency of information provided to them, and get services and resources that are personalized to their needs. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com ®.

Media Contact

nicole.murphy@move.com

View original content:

SOURCE Realtor.com