PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING FOR DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual meeting of shareowners held on May 10, 2022 (the "Meeting"). By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 31, 2022 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:

PRMW Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nominee # of

Votes For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Britta Bomhard 141,022,598 99.18% 1,164,398 0.82% Susan E. Cates 141,926,424 99.82% 260,572 0.18% Jerry Fowden 140,838,932 99.05% 1,348,064 0.95% Stephen H. Halperin 136,890,006 96.27% 5,296,990 3.73% Thomas J. Harrington 141,441,095 99.48% 745,901 0.52% Gregory Monahan 134,974,880 94.93% 7,212,116 5.07% Billy D. Prim 141,458,564 99.49% 728,432 0.51% Eric Rosenfeld 103,009,019 72.45% 39,177,977 27.55% Archana Singh 141,447,225 99.48% 739,771 0.52% Steven P. Stanbrook 139,292,922 97.96% 2,894,074 2.04%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 23,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation