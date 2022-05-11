LootLocker completes $2.1MM seed financing ahead of its official launch

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootLocker, the game backend-as-a-service company announced today the closing of its $2.1MM seed financing round. Participating in the round are IA Ventures, Acequia Capital, and notable gaming veteran angel investors like James Gwertzman (Playfab, Microsoft), Benjamin Boxer (Parsec, Unity) and Charles Songhurst (Microsoft).

Founded in 2019 by games industry serial-entrepreneurs Alexander Bergendahl and Andreas Stokholm, LootLocker provides game developers of all sizes with the vital cross-platform services that have become table stakes for today's successful games - such as player accounts and inventories, in-game commerce, and progression systems. LootLocker has been in stealth mode since 2019 but launches officially today. Prior to its public launch, LootLocker has already grown considerably with hundreds of games built and running on its platform of tools.

"We're thrilled to have an amazing group of experienced investors and entrepreneurs supporting us," said Alexander Bergendahl, co-founder and CEO of LootLocker. "The tools we've created are being used by game creators of all sizes, from solo developers working on their first game, to big AAA studios building huge games, some which could even become part of the metaverse. We're excited to use this round of funding to continue growing our services to make sure each team, no matter their size, can efficiently and effectively build successful games."

Brad Gillespie, General Partner at IA Ventures and now a LootLocker investor added, "Game developers and emerging game studios need a backend, but today they're forced to choose between the daunting task of rolling (and maintaining!) their own, or outsourcing it to the distribution platforms and having a fragmented walled-garden experience. We're delighted to support LootLocker in their ambitious quest to provide the simplest cross-platform backend for all game developers."

"We've seen it happen countless times: out of nowhere a game blows up overnight without the necessary systems in place to support and maximize its success. Other than developing everything themselves, much of the available technology today is not flexible or accessible enough for the average developer to take advantage of," said Andreas Stokholm, co-founder and CTO of LootLocker. "Now with LootLocker, any development team can instantly access these tools by signing up for a free account (lootlocker.com/sign-up) and be up and running in seconds - it's that easy!"

With these new funds LootLocker plans to continue growing its team (lootlocker.com/careers) while building out more cross-platform features that empower the most successful games around the world.

About LootLocker

LootLocker is the game backend-as-a-service company that unlocks the tools necessary to build, ship & run the most successful games. Founded in 2019, LootLocker is the most accessible and flexible backend service designed for the next generation of game developers and creators. LootLocker already has thousands of developers on the platform and hundreds of games in development or launched from solo developers and big studios around the world. https://www.lootlocker.com/

About IA Ventures

IA Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in software businesses ahead of product-market fit. We are a tight-knit, all-partner team that works directly with founders every step of the way. Since its founding in 2010, IA has backed more than 100 companies including The Trade Desk, Datadog, DigitalOcean, Wise, Flatiron Health, Recorded Future, Komodo Health, DataRobot, and Ironclad. https://www.iaventures.com/

About Acequia Capital

Acequia Capital a global early stage investor and partner for deeply technical founders and teams. They aim to build a unique and accretive ecosystem of founders and aligned syndicate partners that can aid in the reinvention of the global economy through technology. They invest broadly across the emergent tech landscape with core focus in infrastructure, industry reinvention, and online digital experiences. They have a strong bias towards product and business model focus and bring their experience and network to help founders build long term, successful businesses. https://acecap.com/

