Kia EV6 named U.S. News 2022 ‘Best Electric Vehicle’

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia EV6 has been named to the list of "Best Hybrid and Electric Cars" by U.S. News & World Report. The EV6 beat out dozens of competitors to earn the designation of Best Electric Vehicle in this year's awards.

"The EV6 has been lauded as a success since its launch earlier this year and represents an important first step toward Kia's transformative 'Plan S' electrification strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "We are honored to receive this recognition from U.S. News, which reinforces the brand's future direction and leadership in the space."

To determine the winner in each category, U.S. News analyzed each vehicle's overall score, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and EPA fuel economy and range estimates for the 82 hybrid, plug-in-hybrid, and electric vehicles under consideration. The winners had the best combination of quality, value, and efficiency in their segment.

"We've seen a lot of growth in the electric SUV segment this year, and the all-new Kia EV6 is a top choice with a comfortable and attractive interior, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Perhaps the biggest selling point, however, is the EV6's exceptional driving range of up to 310 miles."

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity, with deliveries rising 49-percent in its second month in showrooms. More than 3,100 of the all-electric EV6 models were sold in March, contributing to Kia's electrified models securing best-ever monthly and quarterly performances.

